Since web browsing is a way of life, downloading files is a regular activity we do daily. Be it music, photos, or videos, Android devices can host a random assortment of files at any given time. We can sometimes forget just how easy it is to collect a ton of downloads in a short amount of time.

What if you need to view or delete them? Maybe you don't know where to look or just don't check that often. In any case, it's a good idea to manage your downloads to tidy up and save some extra storage space.

How to use the built-in file manager to find your downloads

Multiple third-party file managers are available today. However, more Android device manufacturers are pre-installing the Files by Google app by default. Although, Samsung still offers its own proprietary file manager on its Galaxy smartphones today. But the Files by Google app is easily accessible across most Android devices, making it a great universal solution. This helps keep a unified experience and familiar interface, which is a win-win for the consumer.

To quickly find where your downloads are located in the Files app, do the following:

Open the Files app, then tap the Downloads category. By default, it shows you every file you've downloaded in the All tab. Tap the Download tab to only see the files in that specific folder. 2 Images Close

Some third-party web browsers might treat image files differently based on their extension type or the folder location. For example, images downloaded from your favorite browser might be listed in the Images category rather than Downloads. This may not always be the case, but it's something to consider if you can't find your files.

How to access your internal storage directly to find your downloads

This method involves manually navigating through your device's folder hierarchy, giving you even more control over your downloads. You can also move or copy files to and from any location, which can help you to stay neat and organized.

To find the Download folder by browsing through your internal storage, check out the following steps:

Open the Files app, then scroll down on the Browse tab to the bottom of the screen. Under the Storage devices section, tap Internal storage. Locate, then tap the Download folder. 2 Images Close Notice that it now shows Internal storage > Download at the top rather than just a shortcut tab for the Download folder. Both methods bring you to your downloaded files. However, this allows you to manually browse the folders on your internal storage. Close To see the location of your Download folder, tap the three-dot menu next to one of your downloaded files and go to File info. The /storage/emulated/0/Download path is the default for many modern Android devices. Some third-party web browsers might save files in a different folder, but this should be the location for most downloads. 2 Images Close

How to move your downloaded files to another folder or location

Sometimes you might want to keep a few specific files away from the Download folder for safekeeping purposes. If your files contain sensitive or personal information, you can avoid accidentally deleting them if they are in their own folder.

To move any of your downloaded files from one location to another, do the following:

Tap the three-dot menu to the right of the file you want to move, then tap the Move to option. To quickly manage multiple files at once, long-press a single file and select as many as you want before tapping Move. For sensitive files that you don't want others to see, select Move to Safe folder and lock them behind a secure PIN or pattern. Don't forget that unlock code. These files can be lost forever if you do. Select Internal storage at the bottom. 2 Images Close Navigate through your internal storage and tap the folder or location where you want to transfer that file to. Or create a new folder, then tap that folder to open its location. Tap the Move here button at the bottom. The selected file is moved to your newly selected location. 2 Images Close Navigate back to that location to see the file you just moved sitting there. You can always transfer it back to the Download folder by doing the same process in reverse. 2 Images Close

Alternatively, you can also use the Copy to option and paste the same files to another location. This allows you to create as many duplicates as you want without removing the original files from your Download folder. It's not something you'll likely use all the time, but the option is always there should you ever need it.

2 Images

Close

The Files app makes finding your downloads a breeze

Managing your downloads through the Files by Google app is easy. It takes only a few taps to find what you're looking for, and you're all set. You have the choice to quickly see all your downloads by category or manually by browsing through your internal storage. You can also move, copy, or delete files to keep your Android device clean and organized.

Speaking of tidying up, you might want to learn how to delete your unwanted WhatsApp media files to help free up even more storage space.