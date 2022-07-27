You may have filled out an application on Discord requiring you to enter your Discord ID, but perhaps you stumbled on where to pull this information from, leaving that option blank or accidentally entering your Discord tag instead. Your Discord ID is not the same as your Discord tag; it is much longer in length containing a unique 18-digit code string. Discord IDs publicly identify individual users, messages, Discord servers, and channels, and you're not expected to know your Discord ID off the top of your head, but you should know how to find it when the situation calls for it. So in today's guide, we illustrate precisely where to locate your Discord ID and how to differentiate between the ID and Discord tag.

Discord ID versus Discord tag

You're likely to be more familiar with Discord tags than Discord IDs. Discord tags combine your username followed by a pound sign and a unique 4-digit code; the format will contain "username#0001" in your user profile. You'll often use Discord tags to search and add friends over Discord, ping inside a server, and identify other users. Discord tags can change with your username. Ultimately, the tag system is the reason why any username can be selected when creating your Discord account.

Unlike Discord tags, Discord IDs cannot change. Your 18-digit code is tied to your account, allowing a uniform way to find users, messages, and servers since every user, message, and Discord server offers a unique Discord ID. You can even link these Discord IDs for Discord bot permissions, as it is the easiest method to ensure you're correctly managing Discord users and channels.

How to find your Discord ID

Locating your Discord ID might not be as intuitive as you think since it's hidden by default and requires turning on an important setting. The steps below explain how to locate and copy your 18-digit identification code.

Finding your Discord ID on the desktop web browser

Open the Discord home page on your web browser. Click on Open Discord and log in to your account. 2 Images Close Locate and click the gear icon by your Discord tag to access your settings. In your settings, scroll the left side of your screen and select Advanced under App Settings. 2 Images Close Turn on Developer Mode using the toggle button. Return to your settings, select My Account, click on the horizontal dots next to your Discord tag, then click Copy ID. 2 Images Close Alternatively, you can copy an ID by right-clicking on the user found on a Discord server. To copy an ID for messages, servers, and channels, simply right-click on a name/message.

Finding your Discord ID on mobile

Launch the Discord app, or install the app using the widget below. Tap on your Discord profile icon > App Settings > Behavior. 2 Images Close Switch on Developer Mode. To copy your ID, return to Discord and tap on your user profile (listed on a Discord server). 2 Images Close Scroll to the bottom of your user profile and tap Copy ID. To copy IDs for messages, servers, and channels, tap and hold on the names/messages.

A few simple steps

When maintaining a Discord server, keeping a record of Discord IDs is preferable over tags (since tags can change anytime while Discord IDs don't). It's an excellent tool for organizing Discord bot permissions and a consistent way to keep track of users when issuing bans and mutes. The best part is that it only takes a few minutes to get a hold of any Discord ID, and once you've learned how to do it once, you'll always know where to find it again later.