WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps and aims to become a social media platform. The service is convenient. It allows users to text friends and relatives across the world at no cost, share images and videos, and voice and video call them, making WhatsApp chats more practical than SMS. WhatsApp is designed to work without creating an account, as it's linked to the user's phone number. The process is as simple as receiving a verification code on the number provided during the sign-up process to confirm it without further verification.

However, the app doesn't ensure the number provided is the one linked to the phone you're using. This means you can use WhatsApp with a SIM card you bought while traveling or continue using your old number after switching to a new one. It's easy to find out which number is linked to your WhatsApp number and change it if necessary. Read on to find out how to do it.

Checking which number you're using on WhatsApp

After using WhatsApp for a long time, you probably don't remember which number you used when setting it up. That's not necessarily a problem, but it can become one if you change your phone number or move abroad. It's easy to check the phone number associated with your WhatsApp account, and the process is slightly different on iOS and Android.

Checking your WhatsApp phone number on Android

You'll follow a few easy steps to check your WhatsApp phone number on an Android phone. Perform the below step-by-step process using the main phone paired with your account, not companion devices.

Open WhatsApp on your Android device. Tap your profile photo in the upper-right corner. You'll see your name under your profile photo. Tap the arrow next to your name. This opens a card at the bottom of the screen, showing the number associated with your account. 2 Images Close

Checking your WhatsApp phone number on iOS

Checking your WhatsApp number with an iPhone is also easy. Here's how to do it:

Open WhatsApp on your iPhone. Tap Settings in the lower-right corner. Tap your name. You'll see the number associated with your account on the screen. 2 Images Close

How to change your WhatsApp number

Now that you know the number associated with your WhatsApp account, you can identify the one your WhatsApp contacts use to reach out to you. To correct it, follow the below steps.

Changing your phone number only corrects the registered phone number. It doesn't impact your WhatsApp data. You keep your account information, WhatsApp messages, contact list, chat history, group chats, and WhatsApp settings.

However, your WhatsApp contacts will see that you changed your phone number when trying to write to your old phone number, with a prompt inviting them to contact you on your new WhatsApp number.

Changing your WhatsApp phone number on Android

To change the registered phone number with an Android device, the step-by-step process is easy and similar to the above one:

Open WhatsApp on your Android device. Tap your profile photo in the upper-right corner. Tap Account. Tap Change number. Tap Next, enter your old and new phone numbers, and tap Next again. Choose whether you want to notify your WhatsApp contacts about your new phone number to complete the process. Tap Done. 2 Images Close

Changing your WhatsApp phone number on iOS

To change the registered phone number with an Android device, the process is easy and similar to the one above:

Open WhatsApp on your Apple iPhone. Tap Settings in the lower-right corner. Tap Change number. Tap Next, enter your old and new phone numbers, and tap Next again. Choose whether you want to notify your WhatsApp contacts about your new phone number to complete the process. Tap Done. 2 Images Close

Changing your WhatsApp phone number with a new phone

If you're also getting a new phone, make sure your WhatsApp data is properly backed up on iCloud or Google Drive before changing phone numbers. After your data is safely backed up, change your phone number on your old phone, run another chat backup, and restore your data on your new phone using your new phone number. This ensures you can access your new phone number when setting up your new phone and avoid running into issues.

Make the most out of WhatsApp

Now that you've correctly set up your new phone number with WhatsApp, check out how to use your WhatsApp account from your computer to keep in touch with your contacts and use WhatsApp chats and phone calls from your Mac, Windows PC, and even your Chromebook!