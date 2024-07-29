Do you plan to sell, trade, or return your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6? If you do, perform a factory reset and wipe your personal data from the device. The trick also comes in handy when upgrading from a Galaxy Z Flip 6 to one of the top foldables from Motorola and Xiaomi. Besides, a factory reset is an effective way to troubleshoot annoying software glitches on your latest foldable. Here's how to reset and revive your Galaxy Z Flip 6 in a few minutes.

Prepare your Galaxy Z Flip 6 for a factory reset

The tricks below reset your Samsung Galaxy Flip 6 to factory settings. The system deletes all apps, messages, call logs, voice recordings, files, and media from your device. Before we start, make sure to back up your Z Flip 6 data to the cloud.

Back up your Galaxy Z Flip 6

Do you plan to switch to another Samsung device after resetting your Galaxy Z Flip 6? In that scenario, use Samsung Cloud to back up your device. It saves essential system data and makes the restore process seamless. Samsung Cloud saves the following system data:

Call logs

Messages

Contacts

Calendars

Clock details, including alarms

Settings preferences

One UI home screen widgets, app layout, and other customization settings

Apps

Voice recordings

If you plan to switch to another Android device, use Google One to back up the Galaxy Z Flip 6. As for media files, you can use a cloud storage solution like Google Drive, OneDrive, or Dropbox or pick an external drive to back up your memories.

Samsung also offers the SmartThings service to back up your Galaxy Z Flip 6 remotely. The trick is handy when you have a broken flip screen or can't access the device due to glitchy software.

We have a separate guide on backing up any Samsung device. Give it a read, back up your Galaxy Z Flip 6, and follow the tips below to start the reset process.

Factory reset your Galaxy Z Flip 6

There are several ways to factory reset a Galaxy Z Flip 6. Whether you have access to the device, an unresponsive screen, or lost it. Before you start, gather the following information to avoid glitches. Your device may ask for such details to verify your identity.

Samsung account details

Google account credentials

Device PIN, password, or pattern

Reset using the Settings menu

This is the most straightforward way to reset your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. Follow the steps below.

Open Settings and scroll to General management. Select Reset. Close Tap Factory data reset. Check the consequences of resetting your Samsung phone. Tap Reset to confirm your decision. Close Enter your lock screen PIN, password, or pattern. Select Delete all. Enter your Samsung account details to authenticate your decision. Tap OK.

It may take some time to complete the reset process. After your device reboots, follow the on-screen instructions and sign in with your Samsung account details to restore relevant data.

Factory reset a Galaxy Z Flip 6 using buttons

If you have an unresponsive Galaxy Z Flip 6, use the Recovery menu to factory reset the device. When you activate the Recovery menu on a Galaxy Z Flip 6, you can't use the touchscreen inputs. Instead, you'll use the Volume Up and Volume Down buttons to navigate the menu and the Power button to select an option. Go through the steps below to make changes.

Turn off your Galaxy Z Flip 6. Hold the Volume Up and Power buttons simultaneously and check the Recovery menu in action. Click Wipe data / factory reset. Select Factory data reset. The system resets your Galaxy Z Flip 6 and reverts to the Recovery menu. Select Reboot system now and power up your Galaxy Z Flip 6 as usual.

Since you can't access One UI Home, you can't back up your Galaxy Z Flip 6. Without a backup, you lose all your personal data on the device. It's one of the reasons you should back up your devices periodically.

Reset a Galaxy Z Flip 6 via Google Find My Device

Google Find My Device is a built-in Android service that finds lost devices quickly. The system activates the service when you sign in with your Google account details and turn on location services on your Galaxy Z Flip 6. You can use Find My Device to play sound, secure the device, and erase all the data from your foldable. If your phone is lost or stolen and carries confidential files, use Find My Device to wipe the data.

You can use Find My Device on another Android phone (with the same Google account details) or rely on the web version. Let's use the web version in the screenshots below.

Visit Google Find My Device on the web and sign in with your account details. Select your Samsung device from the list. Select Factory reset device. Click Next and follow the on-screen instructions.

If your Galaxy Z Flip 6 is offline, erasing begins when it's online again.

Factory reset a Galaxy Z Flip 6 using SmartThings Find

If the trick above doesn't work for you, use Samsung's SmartThings Find service to factory reset your Galaxy Z Flip 6. It's Samsung's take on Apple's Find My Network and Google's Find My Device.

Visit SmartThings Find on the web and log in with your Samsung account details. Select your Z Flip 6 from the sidebar and check its location, battery life, and other details. Click Erase data. Go through the 2FA process to start the process.

When none of these tricks work, use third-party desktop solutions to factory reset your Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, these are paid software. We recommend trying those with a money-back guarantee.

Wipe the slate clean

Is your Galaxy Flip 6 acting up, running slow, or experiencing constant glitches? Before rushing to the nearest service center, factory reset it and try breathing new life into your device. There are several methods to get the job done in no time. After you revive your fordable, glance over our favorite One UI features to get the best out of it.