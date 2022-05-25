You won't have to factory reset your Pixel too often, but sometimes it's necessary if there's a major technical issue that cannot be fixed any other way. It's also an important step to take before you sell or trade in your device.

Google's Pixel devices are packed with unique features, but one of the big benefits is the its clean and simple Android UI. Here's what you need to do to factory reset your Pixel.

What is a factory reset?

There are multiple ways to erase content on your device, but a factory reset is the most thorough. Performing a factory reset will erase everything on your device and restore it to its original software state. Doing so will erase any personal details, as well as any apps or files saved on the device.

Now that you know what a factory reset is, here's how to perform one on a Pixel device.

How do I resest my Google Pixel?

Open the Settings app. You can find this by swiping up from the home screen to bring up the app drawer. From there you can scroll down to find it or type the name into the search bar at the top of the screen. Scroll to the bottom and select Reset options. 2 Images Close There should be four options here. Select the bottom one that says Erase all data (factory reset). If you don't want to totally erase your device, you can use the other settings on this screen to delete specific types of data. Reset Wi-Fi, mobile & Bluetooth will restore all the original settings for the device. This will forget any Wi-Fi networks and Bluetooth connections, and it will reset your cellular settings to the original ones. Reset app preferences will reset all the settings for disabled apps, notifications, default apps, background data restrictions, and any permissions. It won't reset any of the data on these apps, so you won't have to log back into anything. Erase downloaded SIMs will erase any data on your SIM card. It won't affect your carrier plan or any other settings. Tap Erase all data in the bottom right corner. After you select the factory reset, you will be taken to one final confirmation screen. This will show all the accounts you will be signed out of, and remind you that you will lose any photos, music, and apps on the device. Be sure you are totally prepared and that you have backed up all your data before reaching this step. There is no way to retrieve it after this. There will also be a checkbox at the bottom to erase all your downloaded SIM data.

Once you begin the factory reset, it may take several minutes for the process to fully happen. Once the factory reset is complete, it will automatically boot the setup screen just like on a brand new phone.

Some of these options may be slightly different if you're using an older version of Android. If you're unable an option, you can open the Settings app and type 'Reset' in the app's search bar.

Do more with your Pixel

A factory reset should be a last resort if you're having any technical issues on your phone. Double-check and make sure there aren't any other ways to resolve your issue.

If you're selling your phone, then you definitely want to make sure you factory reset the phone, or else you may be handing over a lot of sensitive data to whoever buys it.

For more tips on Pixel devices, check out our advice on how to get the most out of your Pixel 6 camera and how to improve the Pixel 6's fingerprint sensor.

