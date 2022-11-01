Google Nest speakers are some of the best smart speakers for your home, mainly because they're easy to use and let you interact with your smart home devices intuitively. Plus, their design fits in nicely with most homes. When you add Google Assistant, it makes your life easier when interacting with a Google Assistant smart speaker or display and your Android phone.

Despite being easy to use, there are times when Nest or Google Home speakers and smart displays can go berserk and may need to be reset and restored to their factory settings. The process can also be handy when selling your speakers to remove your personal data or when moving them to a new home with a different Wi-Fi network. The steps to follow are straightforward but may vary depending on your device. Read on to learn how it's done.

Factory resetting Google Home, Google Home Mini, and Google Home Max smart speakers

If you have a Google home speaker, the factory reset process involves pressing and holding a button and can't be done using the Google Home app. This applies to the original Google Home and first-generation Google Home Mini smart speakers. If you're unsure which one you have at home, look for a small factory reset button below the Google Home Mini. If there's one, that's the one you want to press. If there isn't one, you probably have a 2nd gen Google Nest Mini.

Press and hold the physical button on your speaker for 15 seconds. This is the microphone mute button on the Google Home, located on the back of the speaker. For the Google Home Mini, the factory reset button is located underneath the device. For the Google Home Max, the button is on the back, in the lower-right corner, next to the power cord. Your speaker lets you know it's starting the factory reset process. Release the button after about 15 to 20 seconds and wait until the speaker reboots.

Google Nest Audio and Google Nest Mini smart speakers

Google Nest Audio and Google Nest Mini speakers have a slightly more complex approach to being reset than just pressing a button. Still, the process remains relatively easy and only requires a few seconds.

Turn off the speaker microphone, which ensures the process isn't completed inadvertently. On the Nest Audio, the microphone mute button is located on the back of the speaker. The mic off switch is on the side of the Nest Mini. The speaker's LED lights turn orange, confirming the mic is off. Press and hold the center or top of the speaker for 15 seconds. Your speaker confirms it's about to reset itself. Release the button after 15 to 20 seconds and wait until the speaker reboots.

Google Nest Hub and Google Nest Hub Max smart displays

Nest smart displays can also be reset using a similar process to the one described above. The process is the same regardless of your Nest Hub's generation. It also works for the larger Google Nest Hub.

Press and hold both volume buttons together for 15 seconds. They're located on the back of your smart display. Your smart display confirms the factory reset process is about to begin. Release the buttons after 15 to 20 seconds and wait until the smart display reboots.

Start from scratch

Regardless of your device, these steps will make it easy to resell your speaker or start from scratch and set up your smart device as if it were a new one. Also, check out how to make the most out of Google Assistant by learning what you can do with it and how to customize it to get personalized results from your Google Nest or Google Home device.