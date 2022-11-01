Google's Nest speakers are an excellent choice for smart speakers thanks to their user-friendliness and seamless integration with other smart devices. With Google Assistant, controlling your smart home and connecting with your Android phone is a breeze.

However, there may be instances where the Nest or Google Home speakers and displays may require a reset to their original settings. This could be necessary when you want to erase your personal information before selling them or moving them to a new location with a different Wi-Fi network. Although the process is straightforward, the steps may differ depending on the device. Keep reading for more information on how to reset your speakers.

You can't use your voice or the Google Home app to reset your Nest speaker.

Restart the Google Nest speaker

If your Google Nest speaker doesn't respond or connect to Wi-Fi, reboot it. Resetting your Nest speaker should be the last trick to fix the problem. You can unplug the Nest speaker from the power plug, wait for a couple of minutes, and plug it back in. If the trick doesn't work, continue reading to factory reset Google Nest.

How to factory reset Google Nest Audio and Google Nest Mini

Google Nest Audio and Google Nest Mini speakers have a slightly more complex approach to being reset than just pressing a button. Still, the process remains relatively easy and only takes a minute.

Turn off the speaker microphone, which ensures the process isn't completed inadvertently. On the Nest Audio, the microphone mute button is located on the back of the speaker. The mic-off switch is on the side of the Nest Mini. The speaker's LED lights turn orange, confirming the mic is off. Press and hold the center or top of the speaker for 15 seconds. Your speaker confirms it's about to reset. Release the button after 15 to 20 seconds and wait until the speaker reboots.

How to factory reset Google Home, Google Home Mini, and Google Home Max

If you have a Google Home speaker, the factory reset process involves pressing and holding a button and can't be done using the Google Home app. This applies to the original Google Home and first-generation Google Home Mini smart speakers. If you're unsure which one you have, look for a small factory reset button below the Google Home Mini. If there's one, that's the one you want to press. If there isn't one, you probably have a 2nd gen Google Nest Mini.

Press and hold the physical button on your speaker for 15 seconds. This is the microphone mute button on the Google Home, located on the back of the speaker. For the Google Home Mini, the factory reset button is located underneath the device. For the Google Home Max, the button is on the back, in the lower-right corner, next to the power cord. Your speaker lets you know it's starting the factory reset process. Release the button after 15 to 20 seconds and wait until the speaker reboots.

How to factory reset Google Nest Hub

Nest smart displays can also be reset using a similar process to the one described above. The process is the same regardless of your Nest Hub's generation.

Press and hold both volume buttons for 15 seconds. They're located on the back of your smart display. Your smart display confirms the factory reset process is about to begin. Release the buttons after 15 to 20 seconds and wait until the smart display reboots.

How to factory reset Google Nest Hub Max

Before resetting Google Nest Hub Max, save any essential video feed from your smart speaker's video history. Google also recommends removing the Nest Hub Max from the Google Home app before proceeding with a factory reset.

Open the Google Home app on your phone and select the device tile. Tap the Settings gear at the top. 2 Images Close Remove the device from the following menu. Close Flip your Nest Hub Max. Press and hold both volume buttons for around 10 seconds. Your Nest Hub Max alerts you when it's resetting.

What happens when you reset your Google Nest speaker

When you reset your Google Nest speaker, it wipes all the data and reverts to the settings it was shipped with. You need to set up the Nest speaker again in the Google Home app. It's one of the proven tricks to fix small annoyances with your Nest smart speaker.

Sell or trade your Google Home

No matter what type of device you have, these steps make it simple to sell your speaker or start fresh and set up your smart device as if it was brand new. You can also use platforms like Facebook Marketplace to sell your smart speaker.