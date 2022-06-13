Smartphones and tablets last longer than they used to, so when it's time to say goodbye to your current device, there's a good chance it'll be going on to a new owner rather than a landfill. Selling an old device is a great way to offset the cost of a new one, and it's good for the environment too. If this is something you plan to do, you must ensure the device is reset correctly, ensuring the new owner will have a smooth experience and none of your data.

The instructions in this article should apply to the majority of Android devices, but some companies like Samsung organize their settings menu differently. If you have a Samsung device, follow this guide instead.

Back up your data before a factory reset

First, make sure you save all of the data you don't want to lose. If you use Google Photos, your photos and video should be safe, but you can back them up to a computer over a USB cable just to be sure.

Android devices periodically back up your apps, photos, messages, call history, and device settings on their own. It's still best to do a manual backup if the last auto backup failed or didn't include something important.

Download and open Google One from the Play Store. You'll see a card telling you when the last backup was performed. Tap view details. Tap backup now.

When you set up your new Android device, it will be able to download the backup you've created. This backup will restore your SMS messages, saved Wi-Fi networks, wallpaper, homescreen layout, and apps.

Disable Factory Reset Protection

Google added Factory Reset Protection (FRP) to Android in 5.1 Lolipop, which works to prevent someone from using your device if it is stolen. FRP works differently on some modern Android devices compared to older ones—they will disable FRP when your phone is unlocked, and you reset from the system settings. However, it's good practice to make certain FRP is off because there's no way to remotely remove FRP once you've sold a phone. If FRP isn't properly disabled, the phone might not allow the next owner to set the device up without your Google account credentials (which you should never give out).

If you're resetting the device to troubleshoot a bug, and you're the one who will be using it after the reset, you can skip this step.

Open settings. Scroll down and open passwords & accounts. Tap on your Google account. Tap remove account. On the following pop-up, tap remove account. On the last pop-up, tap OK. Enter your password or scan your fingerprint as prompted.

Now that your Google account has been removed, you'll need to remove your screen lock.

Open settings. Scroll down and open security. Scroll down and tap screen lock. Make sure to tap on the words themselves and not the cog next to them. Tap none. The device will ask if you're sure you want to delete your screen lock. Tap delete.

Reset your device

Now that FRP has been disabled, we move on to reset your phone or tablet. Once you complete the following steps, any data stored on the device will be gone, so ensure you've backed up everything you want to keep before proceeding.

Open settings. Scroll down and open system​​​​​​. Open reset options. Tap erase all data (factory reset). Tap erase all data in the bottom right corner. Tap erase all data in the bottom right corner.

The phone will perform a reboot, which may take a few minutes. Upon restart, it will load the first-run experience, allowing the next owner to log in and begin using it.

