Sharing spreadsheets created on different programs can be a struggle. Use Google Sheets to export spreadsheet projects, adapt them to other file types, and share them from the app. This can be essential for organizing your spreadsheets into file categories required for tasks like accessing features on different software or adhering to job specifications. Here are the best methods for exporting spreadsheets on Google Sheets.

How to export a Google Sheet on Android and iOS

Exporting Google Sheets files on Android and iOS mobile devices is straightforward, given the streamlined nature of their touch interfaces. This export method can be carried out in a couple of taps, with minimal menu navigation. Here's what to do.

The screenshots used for this section are taken from an Android device. This method can also be used on iOS devices.

Export a Google Sheet using Send a copy

Open the Google Sheets app. Navigate to the upper-right corner of the screen, tap the vertical dot menu, and then tap Share and Export. Close Scroll down and tap Send a copy. A prompt appears with several file types to choose from. Tap the file type you want to select and then tap OK. Close A prompt appears with several apps on which the file can be shared. Tap the app you want to use and tap Always. Send in your selected file type.

How to export using the Google Sheets web app

Exporting a spreadsheet in Google Sheets is varied but simple, with a few options for changing the spreadsheet file type. There isn't a menu option for it. The feature is present in other options that do the same thing. Exporting a file in Google Sheets is easy when you know where to go. Here are two methods for exporting your spreadsheet files.

Download to export a Google Sheet

Open the Google Sheets web app. Navigate to the upper-left corner of the screen and click File > Download. Select your desired file type. Your exported spreadsheet automatically downloads onto your device in that format.

Use Email to export a Google Sheet

Open the Google Sheets app and select File > Email > Email this File. This opens a few fields for you to fill in.

Then, enter the following information in the fields:

The email address you want to send the file to.

you want to send the file to. The subject of the email (optional).

(optional). An accompanying message (optional).

The file type you want to send. Your options are Microsoft Excel, OpenOffice Spreadsheet, or PDF.

When you're finished, click Send. This emails the entered address with your exported file as an attachment.

Spreadsheet exporting vs. spreadsheet converting

When you export a spreadsheet, you send the file elsewhere in a different format. This can be useful for making the file discoverable by other programs. It also helps you meet the needs of a business partner or client. A good example is exporting your resumé into a PDF file to make it look professional.

Is exportation the same as conversion? The two processes are similar, but they are not the same. The export process is distinctive for its in-house quality, with the adaptation being carried out by the app. Conversion is handled by exterior software like an online file conversion website or other service.

Exporting your Google Sheets is a breeze

Google Sheets is fantastic for group projects and businesses, allowing files to be edited anytime by anyone with access. But not everyone uses Google Sheets. Follow these steps and export your spreadsheets with confidence, whether it's on a Chromebook or your favorite bargain Android phone. If you're looking for strategies to get a handle on your spreadsheet library, we can help.