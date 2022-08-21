Google Docs is one of the most convenient apps on the internet today. From its collaborative features to its cloud-based nature, the popular word processor makes life easier for everyone, from students and employees to artists and creatives. While having your work available on the internet at the click of a button is convenient, the reality is that, sometimes, you'll need a downloadable version. After all, not everyone accepts Google Docs links when it comes to submitting documents for job interviews, school projects, or generally working offline.

You don't need to know a bunch of fancy Google Docs tips to export files from the cloud-based word processor. With a few simple clicks, you can download your document as everything from a PDF to a Microsoft Word file, so compatibility won't be an issue.

Take a look at the steps below to understand how to export files from Google Docs, and keep reading for more information about the popular word processor.

How to export files from Google Docs

Let's get started with exporting your files from Google Docs. There are many types of files you can export from Google Docs, which we'll cover in these steps. Here we go:

Open the Google Docs mobile app on your smartphone. Select the document that you would like to export. Click the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. 2 Images Close Select Share & export in the drop-down menu. Click Save As in the second drop-down menu. 2 Images Close Select which format you'd like to export your file into. Click OK on the menu. 2 Images Close

And bam! The document is exported on your Android device in whichever format you selected. Additionally, if you want to download the file onto your device as a Google Doc and don't need to choose another format, follow these quick steps to export your file.

Open the Google Docs mobile app on your smartphone. Find the document that you would like to export. Click the three-dot icon next to your document on the homepage. Scroll down and select Download on the menu. Close

Instead of downloading a different format, this exports the file in Google Docs format and saves precious seconds of your day for other more enjoyable activities.

Which formats can you export from Google Docs?

In addition to the ability to download and export files from Google Docs as Google Docs files, you can also download and export files in a number of other formats. Whether a job application specifically requires Microsoft Word or you want to show a friend how to download something as a PDF, these formats should do the trick.

Here are the formats that you can export from Google Docs:

Microsoft Word (.docx)

PDF Document (.pdf)

OpenDocument Format (.odt)

Plain Text (.txt)

Rich Text Format (.rft)

Web Page (.html)

EPUB Publication (.epub)

As mentioned in the steps for exporting a file from Google Docs, this menu will come up when you click Save As. Once you select a file format and press OK, you'll find a document in one of these formats on your device. Convenient, right?

How to export files from other Google apps

If you use Google Docs or own one of the best Chromebooks, you're likely familiar with the other Google apps that are stored on Google Drive. From Sheets to Slides, the Google family of apps provides an excellent, cloud-based service to store a wide range of information, from slideshows to spreadsheets.

The process for exporting files from these Google apps is nearly identical to that of Google Docs. Navigate to the file, spreadsheet, or slideshow you want to export, find the three-dot icon, and scroll until you see Share & Export, followed by Save As, and you'll be on your way to downloading your internet-housed information.

As you can imagine, the formats will differ from Google Sheets to Docs to Slides, but many of them will be familiar. From Microsoft Excel (.xlsx) and Microsoft PowerPoint (.pptx) to PDF (.pdf) and Web Page (.html), the formats shouldn't throw you off too much when exporting files from any Google app.