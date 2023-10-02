VPNs are the simplest and most effective way to protect your browsing activity, but this valuable service usually comes at a cost. While you can browse a variety of excellent VPN apps, there's an easier way to access a VPN for Microsoft Edge users.

Microsoft Edge includes a built-in VPN that is free for all users. This tool, called Edge Secure Network, is built into the Edge browser on the desktop. While this service isn't as feature-rich as dedicated VPN services, it's easy to access and, most importantly, secure. Edge Secure Network isn't available on the mobile Edge app, so we recommend protecting your browsing on Android with one of the VPN apps mentioned above, especially if you use a top-of-the-line Chromebook on the go to handle your banking.

Is Microsoft's Edge Secure Network safe to use?

Yes, Microsoft Edge's VPN is safe, but there's a catch. While Secure Network encrypts your data, the details of its encryption method aren't public information, meaning it's impossible to determine exactly how secure it is. However, there have been no reports of data breaches or security failures.

Another catch is that Microsoft does not operate a no-log policy. While it deletes all usage data after 25 hours, it's worth noting that most VPN services never record your information.

What features does Edge Secure Network have?

Edge Secure Network keeps your browsing safe, but it does not offer the features included with most VPNs. Notably, you cannot choose a location to route your traffic through, so you can't use Edge Secure Network to access region-locked content. Here's a breakdown of Edge Secure Network's features:

5GB data limit.

No kill switch.

Cannot manually select regions.

Ability to only route specific sites through the VPN.

Only available on desktop browsers.

How to activate Edge Secure Network on the desktop

If you use Edge on a desktop or laptop like a Mac or Windows computer, follow these instructions to activate and use Edge Secure Network. If you haven't used Edge before, it prompts you to turn on the VPN when setting up the browser. Otherwise, you must dig into the browser's settings to activate it.

Open Microsoft Edge. Click the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Click Settings from the drop-down menu. Click Privacy, search, and services from the sidebar. Scroll down to the Microsoft Edge Secure Network heading. Turn on the switch on the right of your screen.

Edge Secure Network defaults to Optimized, which routes all browsing activity except for streaming content through the VPN. If you want to route specific sites, select Select Sites and click Manage Secure Network sites to add sites to the list.

Keep your desktop browsing safe with Edge Secure Network

Edge Secure Network might not have enough features to compete with dedicated VPN services, but it's still an effective way to protect your browsing activity. While it's unavailable on mobile, a Google One subscription includes access to a VPN that offers a similar experience to Edge Secure Network. While this service isn't free, it's quick and convenient to set up and use.