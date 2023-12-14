If there is one thing that has remained true about Google, it would be its love for AI, which has only grown more in the past few years. Google has continued moving more features from traditional processing to algorithmic processing within artificial intelligence. While this progression has its downsides, there are also plenty of benefits that can be gained from it.

Google first opened up access to Bard earlier this year, and now, after some improvements and the combination of a few in-house technologies, Google has introduced us to its latest LLM, Gemini. There are three versions of this new AI — Ultra, Pro, and Nano. It's that last one we're getting to experience first-hand in a very limited release, as only Pixel 8 Pro owners will get Google's first taste thanks to the latest December Pixel Feature Drop. So, if you're interested in seeing what it's all about, here are the steps to get started.

How to enable AiCore to access Gemini Nano

First things first. Because Gemini Nano and Google's new AI tools remain experimental, you're going to have to enable it within developer settings. This option is only available on the Pixel 8 Pro after upgrading to the December Feature Drop.

Open Developer Options on your Pixel 8 Pro. If you don't have these options on your phone, you'll need to activate them with the following steps. Locate the About section in settings, then tap your build number several times. After enough taps, you'll see an alert that developer options are unlocked. Tap the magnifying glass in the upper right corner and search for AiCore Settings. Select AiCore Settings and tap on the toggle to Enable Aicore Persistent.

With that, you're ready to proceed to trying out the two tools equipped with Gemini. Just note these could take a while to appear on your phone; Google suggests plugging in your phone overnight to allow the model to download to your device.

How to use Gemini in the Recorder app

The first of Google's Gemini-powered tools is coming to the Pixel's Recorder app. When you create or open a recording in the app and tap to view the transcript, you'll see a prompt to view your summary. As you might have already guessed, before you proceed with the steps listed below, you need to ensure that you are using a Pixel 8 Pro running its latest software version with the December Pixel Feature Drop. If you have checked those boxes — and you've enabled AiCore, as describe above — let's get your Recorder summaries up and going.

Open the Recorder app on your Pixel 8 Pro. Select a voice recording. Tap on the Transcript option. Read the AI-generated summary and tap OK. Download the large language model. Once downloaded, you'll get an AI-generated summary above the regular transcript. If the transcript you select is too long, you'll get a pop-up stating so.

That's all it takes. Currently, the summaries are hit-and-miss for how useful the results are. As this is still a new feature and is only available to a limited number of users, it's something to be expected. It should get better as more and more people use it, as I think the ability to summarize a recorder could be really helpful.

How to use Gemini for Smart Replies in Gboard

This is the tool offered through Gemini that will likely have a wider reach and be useful to more people, especially after it expands availability beyond the Pixel 8 Pro and WhatsApp. While restricting the feature to just Google's most recent, most expensive device absolutely restricts the number of users, at least going with WhatsApp gives access to one of the largest and best messaging apps in the world.

So, if you're a WhatsApp user rocking a Pixel 8 Pro, make sure you've enabled AiCore as described at the top of this article, then open the chat of your choice in WhatsApp. If the feature's active on your device, you shouldn't need to activate anything else.

Close

When responding to a previous message, you should see the option for a quick reply. These responses look much like what you may have gotten previously with Gboard's Smart Reply feature, but over time, the new Gemini responses should improve. If you don't have the feature yet, you can try restarting your phone, or it may not have reached your device yet.

It's getting smarter everyday

AI models, be it Gemini or ChatGPT, will only get better over time as more data is fed into these AI products. Users like you, and I generate that data, putting the features to work. Keep in mind that Google's new Gemini Nano, which is being tested in the features above, is a brand-new LLM. The summaries and responses you get today should only get better in the coming months as more users take advantage of it, and as Google continues more work behind the scenes.

Until then, your Pixel 8 Pro will be the gateway to accessing the latest AI tools Google has to offer. Until it expands into more markets, apps, and devices, you'll still have Google Assistant to help you out with many of your tasks, but Recorder summaries and WhatsApp responses will be left to Gemini and the Pixel 8 Pro — for now.