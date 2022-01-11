It's probably time we moved on from the old SMS standard

Texting is the most used form of communication in the world, but its technology is stuck in the past. Short Messaging Service (SMS) lacks several features modern messaging apps have had for years, even on the best Android phones, so it's time for something new. Rich Chatting Service (RCS) is Google's idea for the next generation of texting, but what exactly is it, and how do you use it?

What is RCS, and how does it change how I send text messages?

RCS is a new texting standard from Google meant to unify around GSMA's Universal Profile. The RCS standard enhances the texting experience and the security behind it for users. RCS provides modern messaging features such as enhanced media sharing, encrypted messaging, and typing indicators.

RCS is great when you're texting someone else who has it, and most modern Android phones ship with Google Messages as the default texting app. This means you're likely using RCS when texting other Android users with a modern smartphone. The issue comes when texting someone with an iPhone. Apple continues to refuse to adopt RCS even though Google has publicly called out Apple to get them to adopt RCS.

This guide focuses on the Google Messages app, the default messaging app on Google Pixel phones and those from Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and others. If your phone doesn't come with Google Messages preinstalled, you can download it. Some regions may not support RCS Chat, but it's available in many of Android's most populous markets.

Google Messages may prompt you to enable RCS before you set it up

Most of the time, the Messages app prompts you to enable RCS if you haven't already. If the prompt below shows up, you're ready to use RCS.

You can tell that you're sending RCS Chat messages when the input dialog box says "Chat message." Read on if Google Messages doesn't prompt you to enable RCS Chat.

How to manually enable RCS Chat in Google Messages

If your phone doesn't enable RCS Chat automatically, you can enable it yourself.

Open the Messages app. Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner. Recent updates to the app may have your Google account icon in the upper-right corner. If it's there, select it instead. Select the Settings option. 2 Images Close Tap Chat features. Tap the Enable chat features toggle to turn it on. 2 Images Close Tap Yes, I'm in. You will see a Connecting message in red text and then a Connected message in green text. Once you're connected, RCS is ready to go. 2 Images Close

Some VPNs may take longer than usual to activate the chat features. If you wait a few minutes, it'll usually work fine. The same thing might happen when connecting to another VPN server, so keep that in mind while changing servers. We've also seen various reports of VPNs preventing activation entirely. Your mileage may vary.

How to disable RCS Chat in Google Messages

There could be various reasons for disabling RCS chat features in the Messages app. If you have issues with the connection, turning off the setting and reactivating it might be a good reason to do so.

To disable the RCS chat features on your device, do the following:

Open the Messages app. Select the three-dot menu or your profile icon. Go to Settings. Tap Chat features. Set Enable chat features to off. 2 Images Close In the pop-up window, tap Turn off. Chat features are now disabled on your device, and you're removed from existing RCS chat groups. 2 Images Close

Now that you've disabled RCS, the messages you send and receive revert to SMS/MMS until you enable RCS again. It's also advisable to disable RCS before you get a new phone to avoid any potential messaging issues from the previous device. If you keep your old phone, it's easy to disable these settings first. If you no longer have access to it, Google has a form you can fill out to deregister your phone number.

To avoid issues, don't turn the chat features off and on multiple times in a short amount of time. You might be locked out from using them for a little while. As of publishing this guide, we've seen multiple reports of up to 10 days before some users could re-enroll their device into RCS chat features.

What RCS features does Google Messages have?

In the Chat features section of the Settings menu, you'll see some options to enhance your RCS experience:

Send read receipts : This feature allows both users to see if the other has read their message.

: This feature allows both users to see if the other has read their message. Show typing indicators : Turning this on lets each user see if the other is typing. No one can see if the other is typing if this feature is off.

: Turning this on lets each user see if the other is typing. No one can see if the other is typing if this feature is off. Automatically resend as text (SMS/MMS): If switched on, this option sends your message as a traditional text if it won't send as an RCS message. This is useful if the person you're texting loses connection to RCS, and you still need to talk to them.

In addition to these settings, there are a couple of RCS features Google Messages offers:

Message reactions : If both users have RCS enabled, you can react to each other's messages. Press and hold the message you want to react to, and a menu with emojis to select pops up. Tap the emoji you want to react with, and the other person can see your reaction. This works will all users, with or without RCS.

: If both users have RCS enabled, you can react to each other's messages. Press and hold the message you want to react to, and a menu with emojis to select pops up. Tap the emoji you want to react with, and the other person can see your reaction. This works will all users, with or without RCS. Group messages : A group message is created if all users texted have RCS. This group message lets all users take advantage of RCS features. For instance, if one person is typing, all other users will be able to see that.

: A group message is created if all users texted have RCS. This group message lets all users take advantage of RCS features. For instance, if one person is typing, all other users will be able to see that. End-to-end encryption : Encryption is enabled if both users have RCS. You can see that you are using encryption if you see a lock icon next to your read receipt on a message you've sent.

: Encryption is enabled if both users have RCS. You can see that you are using encryption if you see a lock icon next to your read receipt on a message you've sent. Respond to individual messages : Soon, you will be able to respond to a specific message in a conversation to make it clearer what you're responding to.

: Soon, you will be able to respond to a specific message in a conversation to make it clearer what you're responding to. Watch YouTube videos in app: You can now watch YouTube videos that are sent in a conversation in the app, so you can respond quickly.

No more iMessage envy with Google Messages and RCS

iMessage used to be the gold standard for texting, but Google is quickly catching up with the Google Messages app and RCS. Even with these improvements, it'll take a lot of time and effort to replace the SMS/MMS standard, especially if Tim Cook has anything to say about it. Google Messages offers many other great features for all users, whether they're using RCS or not.