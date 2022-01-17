Are you looking to reduce the battery consumption of your OLED screen, even if slightly? Maybe you’re trying to curb the blinding intensity with which your display hits your eyes when you power your phone at night. Perhaps, you’re just interested in the novelty of Android’s Dark mode or theme. Whichever it is, if you own a phone running Android 10 and above, you can rest assured that this straightforward step-by-step guide will help you activate or schedule dark mode without hassle.

Enabling and scheduling dark mode on Samsung phones

When using a Samsung phone with One UI 2 and above:

Head to Settings. Navigate to Display. Here, you’ll see two options: Light and Dark. Tap on Dark to immediately apply a system-wide dark theme.

If you don’t want to have dark mode on perpetually, you can schedule it by:

First, tapping on Dark mode settings (within Display settings).

(within Display settings). Then, toggling on Turn on as scheduled, which will bring up two options. The Sunset to sunrise option schedules dark mode using a preset time chosen by the device — you’d have to enable location permission to use it. The Custom schedule option allows you to select a time range you desire.

Enabling and scheduling dark mode on Pixel phones

If you own a Pixel device or any smartphone running stock Android 10 and above, you'll need to:

Head to Settings. Locate the Display option. Toggle the switch next to Dark theme.

Alternatively, you can schedule dark mode by:

Tapping the Dark theme option itself which will turn up two choices. The first, Turns on at custom time , should allow you to select your preferred start and end times for the dark theme. The second option, Turns on from sunset to sunrise , will automatically schedule dark mode without your inputs.

Enabling and scheduling dark mode on Xiaomi phones

If you own a Xiaomi device, here's how to enable dark mode.

Go to Settings. Tap on Display, and the Color Scheme option will appear at the very top of the display settings. Select the Dark mode option.

To schedule dark theme:

Tap on Schedule Dark mode .

. Select Sunset to sunrise to let the phone do it for you. You can also select Custom to choose your own set times.

If you use a different phone, your mileage will vary a bit. However, most have dark mode options in similar locations as described above, though the naming conventions may differ slightly.

Adding the dark mode tile to Quick Settings

What if you want to have more control over the feature without having to navigate to Settings all the time? You have the option to add a dark theme tile to your Quick Settings, after which tapping the icon will turn the feature on/off, and long-pressing will take you to the Settings app instantly.

To do this on a Samsung device:

Slide down on the Notification shade twice to reveal your current Quick Action tiles. Swipe right until you reach the end of your available toggles; you’d see a Plus button at the end. Click the Plus button, and a drop-down menu showing Available buttons will appear. Locate the Dark mode tile and drag and drop it to the bottom tile section. Tap Done, and you should be able to toggle Dark mode on/off when needed.

You can also enter the Quick Actions editor by tapping the Menu icon followed by Edit buttons.

Many devices will already have the Dark mode tile in Quick Settings. However, even if your device doesn't have it on the menu, the process of adding it will be very similar to the one we've laid out.

By following the above steps, you'll be able to toggle dark mode on the best Android phones, schedule it to activate and deactivate at specific times, or add the corresponding tile to Quick Actions with ease.

