Even though Fortnite has been removed from mobile stores, you can still download it through the Epic Games client. As such, Fortnite remains one of the most popular battle royale games on Android. But you know what they say: the bigger they are, the more susceptible they are to bad actors.

Two-factor authentication, or 2FA for short, adds another security layer to your account. In practice, this means that you'll need a code to log in on a new device. This includes generating a one-off code in an authenticator app or receiving one to your email or directly to your Android smartphone.

2FA only takes minutes to set up in Fortnite and goes a long way in securing your account. In this guide, we show you precisely how to set up 2FA in Fortnite.

How to set up 2FA in Fortnite

Epic Games gives you several 2FA options through its account settings.

3 Images

Close

Head to your Epic Games web account and select Password & Security from the menu on the left. Scroll down to find Two-Factor Authentication.

At this point, you can choose from three options, whether you want to use 2FA though email, SMS, or an authenticator app. Below we've detailed how each works.

Third-party Authenticator App

This option enables 2FA via a third-party authenticator app. Click on the button on the right to enable it. Open a third-party authenticator app, such as Authy, and scan the QR code. From now on, whenever Epic Games asks for two-factor authentication, you'll find a temporary code in your app.

SMS Authentication

If you opt for SMS authentication, Epic Games will use your registered phone number to send you the code. Enable SMS authentication, and enter your phone number on the screen that appears. With this option enabled, you'll receive an SMS with the security code upon request.

Email Authentication

Email authentication works similarly to SMS authentication but uses your email instead. Whenever you request a 2FA security code, the code will be sent to the email address tied to your Epic Games account.

None shall pass with 2FA protecting you Fortnite account

If you enable multiple 2FA options, make sure to set one of them as the primary one. Do this by ticking a box under the corresponding option.

No matter which option you choose, your Fortnite account will be more secure. Now, if anyone wants to gain unauthorized access, they would also need access to your phone, email, or third-party authenticator.