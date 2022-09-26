Smart vacuums help maintain a clean floor while saving time and effort. They require some manual tasks though, including making a way for them to clean where the furniture is and emptying and cleaning them after a vacuuming cycle. Some models make this task easier, thanks to a docking station that collects dust such as the self-emptying Roborock Q5.

Regardless of that feature, though, a robot vacuum requires some maintenance, especially when it comes to clearing debris from its extractors, as well as removing hair and dust from the wheels. It's best to run these tasks every month or more frequently. If you have a pet that sheds a lot, you may want to perform them at least every two weeks for a reliable cleaning effect.

Since Roomba is one of the most popular smart vacuum brands, we focus on their models in this guide. However, most of these tips apply to almost any robot vacuum on the market and should keep it in pristine condition, even after several intensive uses.

Empty and clean the dustbin

If your smart vacuum doesn't have a self-emptying dustbin, you'll have to empty it after each use. It's alright if you forget to do it once in a while, as the bin is big enough for a second run. Still, doing it daily ensures it won't be full in the middle of a job.

Press the release button on the bin to pull it out. Open the bin door and empty its contents by shaking it over in the trash. Remove the filter and gently tap it a few times against the trash container to remove excess dust and debris. Wipe inside the dustbin once in a while with a wet cloth to remove dust and debris. You can also wash it under lukewarm water to remove dust. Never put it in the dishwasher. Let it fully dry before placing it back into the Roomba. Once you're done, place the filter and the dustbin back by sliding them into your Roomba.

Replace the filter once every two months for the best cleaning results. Don't wash it, as it's not designed to come into contact with water. Buy a new one instead and discard the old one.

Clean the brushes and debris extractors

A lot of people forget to clear debris from their brushes, which leads to poor cleaning results. This is especially important if you have a pet or loose hair in your house, as they tend to get caught in the robot's wheels and brushes, preventing them from moving properly. Clearing hair and dust from the brushes is easy.

Gently turn your Roomba upside down and place it on a flat surface. Press the small tabs located on the cleaning head module door to open it. Gently pull the brushes to remove them and clear out any dust and debris you see. Pull on the bearings on the side to separate them from the brush. If you struggle to remove them, use a small screwdriver to gently lift them and separate them from the rest of the brush. Remove any hair stuck on the brushes and the bearings. Place the bearings back on the brushes. Before putting the brushes back, remove the dustbin and check that the vacuum path is clear and that debris or dust doesn't block the way. Place the brushes back in by matching their shapes with the pegs on the Roomba. Close the door and make sure it's latched before putting your Roomba back on the floor. Reinstall the dustbin.

Your Roomba also features an edge-sweeping brush, which needs to be replaced once in a while. Even if it looks good, use a screwdriver to remove it and clear any hair and dust before reinstalling it, as these may prevent it from spinning normally.

Clean the wheels

Roombas use wheels to move around, and although the two big side wheels aren't easily removable, the front caster wheel can be quickly cleaned and replaced.

Firmly pull on the wheel to remove it. Remove debris from the wheel well and the wheel. Snap the wheel and the plastic casing together back to the Roomba. Gently wipe the side wheels with a damp cloth to remove excess dust and debris.

Clean the sensors

Roombas are packed with sensors that help them find their way and detect when it's time to empty the dustbin. These need to be clear of any debris and dust, or they'll send false notifications to you and impair your robot's performance. They're easy to clean.

Take a clean cloth and dampen it with a few drops of rubbing alcohol. Gently wipe the sensors located underneath the Roomba, as well as the charging pins. Wipe them with another dry cloth immediately. Remove the dustbin, open it, and gently wipe the sensors with the damp cloth and then with the dry one.

Keep your Roomba clean, it'll do the same with your floors

Keeping your Roomba clean is a small price to pay to keep your floors clean and make the vacuum last longer. Removing debris and dust from it and replacing its components when needed maximizes its effectiveness and longevity. The notifications the app sends out, especially those about replacing a part or the filter, also contribute to an effective cleaning process and ensure your Roomba is in great working condition.

With these few tips, you can use your smart vacuum for years. If you face issues with false notifications and poor cleaning results, these steps can improve everything and provide the same cleaning results as your vacuum cleaner.

Most Roomba smart vacuums are compatible with Google Assistant. Now that you know how to keep it in pristine condition, link it to your phone and smart speakers and make vacuuming less of a chore.