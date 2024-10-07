While they're becoming less common, USB drives are a great way to transfer large amounts of data from one device to another. However, be careful when using these devices because taking them out of your device during a process may permanently corrupt your files. While this is relevant on Windows and Mac devices, it's even more important for Chromebooks of all budgets since they don't make inserted USBs as apparent in their UI. Here's how to safely eject a USB from a Chromebook.

How to eject a USB from a Chromebook

Ejecting a USB is an easy process. Here's how.

Open the Files app on your Chromebook. You can do so by clicking the icon in your dock or searching for it in the launcher if it isn't pinned to your shelf. On the left of the Files app, find your USB drive's name. You can tell it apart from the other save areas because it has a USB icon (shaped like a few arrows branching from a single circle) to the left of the name and an eject button to the right of the name. Tap the eject button to the right of your USB drive's name. It disappears from the files app and the hardware lights on the drive turn off. If it doesn't, try again until it disappears from the Files app. Remove the drive from your Chromebook.

Your drive is now safely removed from your Chromebook and can be used elsewhere.

How to eject an SD or memory card from a Chromebook

Another way to move files from device to device is to use an SD or memory card. The method to eject it is the same as a USB drive.

Launch the Files app on your Chromebook. Find your SD or memory card's name to the left of the Files app. Tap the eject button to the right of your SD or memory card's name. Make sure the name disappears from the Files app. If it doesn't, try again. Remove the card from your Chromebook.

What if ejecting doesn't work?

While ejecting a drive or card is simple, you may run into an error. The error may say something like, "This device is still in use," meaning a process or app is using the drive. Make sure all files from the drive or card are not open or are not being used in an app on your Chromebook, and eject it again.

If that doesn't work, wait a few minutes and press the eject button again. If you still have issues, shut down your Chromebook. After your Chromebook shuts down, it's safe to remove the drive or card.

Safely eject your drive

Properly ejecting a USB drive or SD or memory card is important. If you don't do it properly, you may lose some or all files stored on that drive. In addition to using a drive or card, you can also use Nearby Share to move your Chromebook files to another device or back up your Chromebook files to keep them safe.