YouTube takes the crown when it comes to long-form video content. But in terms of short-form reels, TikTok reigns supreme. Despite concerns over TikTok's safety, the platform has skyrocketed in popularity since 2018. TikTok relies on bite-sized content to keep its audience engaged. But even short-form content can benefit from an additional polish. A piece of text or a visual effect can go a long way in sending a message to your viewers.

Whether you're rocking a contemporary smartphone or a budget Android tablet, those videos won't edit themselves. And there are many options for editing videos, either in the official app or third-party software. This guide shows you how to edit a TikTok video on different devices.

How to edit a TikTok video on an Android phone

While TikTok can be used on various devices, smartphones are the most accessible means. You have immediate access to a camera, the official TikTok app, and many third-party editing software.

Here's how to take advantage of these tools.

How to edit a TikTok video via the official TikTok app

TikTok provides you with enough tools to perform basic edits. They won't blow you away with depth and variety, but these tools will more often than not suffice compared to many paid third-party solutions.

To access the video editor on TikTok:

Tap the add (+) button at the bottom of the screen. Choose the length of the video and record it. Once you're done, the editing options appear on the right side of the screen. 2 Images Close

Similarly, you can upload a recorded video file. Editing options include text, captions, stickers, filters, and more. When you're happy with how the video looks, tap Next at the bottom of the screen to publish your creation.

However, if you find TikTok's editor lackluster, choose one of the third-party options.

How to edit a TikTok video via a third-party app

Adobe Premier Rush, Funimate, GoPro Quik, and many more. Android is home to some excellent video editing software. Most of them require a reasonable monthly fee to access more advanced features. That said, even the free offerings can prove more sufficient than basic TikTok tools.

Certain apps, like Splice and CapCut, are especially applicable to TikTok users because of their useful integrations. Moreover, CapCut is also owned by ByteDance. It's as close as it gets to an official TikTok video editing app.

As soon as you open the app, you'll notice its layout is nearly identical to that of TikTok. In the menu on the top, you can record a video with the same convenient time limits or add AI-generated effects to your reel.

Otherwise, CapCut lets you edit videos saved on your device.

Tap the New project button. Choose a video (or a funny GIF) saved on your device. 2 Images Close

This displays the video editor. Here, you can edit the video frame by frame, add various effects, including those generated by AI, and play around with the video's audio settings.

Certain tools, such as AI-generated effects, require a monthly subscription.

How do you edit your TikTok videos?

When it comes down to it, it's easy to edit a TikTok video. Most apps offer simple tools that are easy to understand. If you want to further stand out on the platform, make sure you verify your TikTok account.