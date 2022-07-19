Imagine trying to get a surprise gift for someone who has access to your Amazon account but they can see every item you browse. Perhaps, you're tired of getting spammed with suggestions after browsing items you didn't intend to buy. Or maybe you want to clear a bunch of embarrassing searches. There are many reasons to clear your Amazon browsing history. And this article will show you how to get the job done whether you're on a desktop or mobile device.

How to delete your Amazon browsing history

You can delete everything in your browsing history altogether or one by one. Here's how:

Delete your browsing history on the Amazon website

Go to Amazon.com and log in to your account. Move your cursor to Accounts & Lists in the upper-right corner of the page. Select Browsing History from the drop-down menu. Click the Remove from view button under each item you want to remove. If you want to clear your entire browsing history instead, click the Manage history option in the upper-right corner and select Remove all items from view.

Delete your browsing history on Android app for Android or iOS

Launch the Amazon Shopping app on your Android, iPhone, or iPad and ensure you're logged in to the proper account. Tap the profile icon (the second one from the left) in the bottom bar. Select Your Account. Navigate to the Personalized Content section and tap Browsing history. Tap Remove from view beside any items you wish to delete. Or, tap Remove all items from view at the top of the page to clear your full history.

How to turn off Amazon history tracking

If you don't want to go through the hassle of deleting items from your history, you can prevent them from being saved in the first place. Follow these steps:

How to disable Amazon history tracking on the website

Visit Amazon.com and log in to the account in question. Navigate to Accounts & Lists in the upper-right corner of the page. Click Browsing History from the drop-down menu. Select the Manage history option in the upper-right corner. Toggle the Turn Browsing History on/off option.

How to disable Amazon history tracking on Amazon app for Android or iOS

Launch the Amazon Shopping app on your phone. Tap the profile icon (the second option from the left) in the bottom menu. Choose Your Account. Scroll down to the Personalized Content section and select Browsing history. Tap Turn recently viewed items off at the top of the page.

If the toggle turns itself back on for whatever reason, and you start seeing your browsing history, related items, or products inspired by your shopping trend again, repeat the above process.

Keep your shopping history under wraps

Deleting or turning off your Amazon browsing history is really simple. Whether you're tired of getting push notifications reminding you of the things you browsed without the intention of buying or don't want anyone sharing your account to know what's cooking, follow the above steps.

Speaking of shared accounts, you can even archive your Amazon orders to hide them from your order history. However, you can't delete them entirely because vendors are required to keep sales records.