Packing is the necessary evil of traveling. It's important to bring everything you need, but deciding what's necessary or not is a challenge. You've also got to follow the different rules that apply for each method of transportation to smoothly pass through security. Most importantly, you'll need some games to pass those long hours at the plane terminal.

This guide will help you decide exactly what you need to bring, and how to pack it whether you're making a short hop across the country for work, or traveling around the world for fun.

Check the rules for your method of traveling

If you're traveling via public transportation, look up its restrictions before you start packing. There's no point carefully packing and securing your devices if you can't bring them through security. For example, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) restricts lithium-ion batteries, electronic cigarettes, and vaping devices in the plane's cargo hold. So if you attempt to check a bag with a power bank in, you'll be refused. If you're traveling internationally, double-check the travel restrictions in your destination country before you go. Many restrictions are universal, but it costs nothing to double-check and can save you an enormous amount of hassle.

Only pack the essentials

Packing the essentials is easy to do in theory, but much harder in practice. Think about your itinerary for the trip, and what you will or won't need. If your devices share the same charging method, then you'll only need to bring one or two charging cables. If you're not planning on working while you travel, you probably don't need your laptop. If you're planning on seeing the sights, you definitely don't want to leave your camera behind.

However, there are some essentials for any trip. A portable power bank is a must bring, so you can keep your phone topped up wherever you are, as well as a spare charging cable or two. A universal adapter and surge protector are good things to keep in your luggage if you frequently travel to foreign countries.

Pack your electronics in your carry-on

You should always pack electronics in your carry-on or personal item. If you have a lot of electronics, an As mentioned above, the FAA prohibits lithium-ion batteries in the planes hold, so anything with one (which is most electronics nowadays) must be carried with you on the plane. If you haven't got a carry on yet, you'll want to get as small a bag as possible. Choose bags that have plenty of internal pockets and compartments, so you can organize your devices for easy access.

Organizing your devices like this is also helpful when your bag is screened at security checks. This will always happen at airport terminals, but expect it for any sort of public transportation. Pack your devices, so they're instantly visible upon opening your bag; if you carry a lot of electronics, you'll want to spend a few bucks for a foldable duffle (preferrably in a bright color) that you can use until you get through TSA. Once you've made it to the gate, simply move your electronics to your carry-on bag, and hide the foldable duffle in a pocket. Make sure you roll up cables neatly, and tie them with a rubber band to avoid tangles.

Keeping your electronics in your carry-on can also help prevent loss or theft. If you've always got it on hand, or within sight, it's far less likely to go missing.

Secure your devices before you go

Once you've decided what to bring, you'll need to check your devices are secure. Packing them inside your carry-on for visibility is a good start, but there are additional steps you can take to keep them secure. Double check all your devices are password protected. While your phone should already be secured, check your laptop, gaming devices, and anything that can store your personal information.

Finding a way to track your electronics is also an excellent idea in case of loss or theft. You can either download tracking software, or attach a physical locater like a Tile. It's easy to lose a bag or device while traveling, and these tracking tools can pinpoint its location for recovery.

Bring appropriate adapters

This might seem obvious, but there are a few things to know if traveling to a different country. Not only will you need to bring an appropriate adapter, but you'll also have to factor in different voltages. If you bring an item with a higher or lower voltage requirement than your destination's standard, you can permanently damage the internal electronics. Most countries use a voltage which is twice that used in the US, so be aware of this if you're traveling to or from the US.

To check the voltage information of your device, read the label located near the power supply. If this information isn't provided, check the device's support website. Devices that don't support different voltages will need a voltage converter. There are plenty of options, and most are designed specifically for travel.

Pack your electronics with care

Once you've decided on what you're bringing, you'll need to ensure it doesn't get damaged during transit. Keeping it in your carry-on is a good start, as that means your devices won't run the risk of being damaged by baggage handlers. However, there are a few more steps you can take to prevent any accidents.

Buying protective cases for your electronics is essential to prevent damage. There are plenty of options available, but we recommend going for hard shell cases. These can be bulky, but provide the best protection for your devices. You can always cushion your devices with clothes for extra protection (Just remember to keep them easily accessible). Use pockets and compartments to store electronics.

Get ready for your next adventure

After a few years of sitting at home, travel seems more exciting than ever. If you're thinking about a holiday trip, you'll want to create a plan. Luckily, Google has all the tools you'll need for a perfect vaction.