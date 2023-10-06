Google Jamboard is a versatile digital whiteboard for students, educators, and professionals to collaborate in real time. One key feature of the service is the ability to duplicate slides, allowing you to create copies of your content for various purposes. This article explains how to do this on your top-of-the-line Android tablet or computer.

How to duplicate a frame in Google Jamboard

Jamboard frames are individual pages of a jam. Think of them like single slides in a Google Slides presentation.

Duplicate a Jamboard frame on your computer

Follow these steps on your PC to duplicate a frame in Jamboard:

Launch Jamboard by going to jamboard.google.com on your web browser. You're taken to a page containing all your jams. Find and click the jam with the slide you wish to duplicate. Click the frame bar at the top to expand it. A drop-down appears with all your frames in order. Navigate to the frame you want to copy. Click the More (three-dot) button in the upper-right corner of the frame. A pop-up appears with options to duplicate or delete the frame. Select Duplicate. A second copy of the frame is made.

Duplicate a Jamboard frame on your phone or tablet

If you have the Jamboard app on your Android phone or tablet, follow these steps to duplicate a frame:

Launch the Jamboard app. Tap the Jamboard to be modified to open it. Tap the frame bar at the top to expand it. 2 Images Close Tap the More (three-dot) button in the upper-right corner of the frame. Select Duplicate. 2 Images Close

How to duplicate an entire Google Jamboard

Instead of duplicating only a frame or slide, you can make a copy of an entire jam.

Duplicate a Jamboard on your computer

Follow these steps on your PC to duplicate a Jamboard:

Go to jamboard.google.com on your web browser to open Jamboard. Find and click the jam you want to duplicate. Click the More Actions (three-dot menu) icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. A pop-up with several options appears. Select Make a copy from the options. A box appears in the middle of the screen with fields for the jam name and save location. Rename the jam to something appropriate and choose the Google Drive folder where it should be saved. If you want to share it with the same people as the original jam, tick that box. Click the blue Make a copy button. You've successfully duplicated the jam.

Duplicate a Jamboard on your phone or tablet

Duplicating a Jamboard on your phone or tablet isn't so different from a computer. Follow these steps:

Launch the Jamboard app and find the jam you want to duplicate. Tap the More (three-dot) button in the lower-right corner of the jam. Several options appear. Select Make a copy. The jam is duplicated and automatically opened. 2 Images Close

Unlock Google Jamboard's replication power

Google Jamboard is a powerful tool for real-time collaboration, offering the flexibility to work across various platforms. With the ability to duplicate frames and entire jams, you can cut out repetitive processes and streamline your collaborative efforts. If you want to know exactly how the tool works and its features, see our explainer on what Google Jamboard is all about.