With its unrivaled network of directories, listings, and 360° interactive panoramic views of streets, Google Maps remains one of Google’s most used mobile apps. It's arguably one of the company’s greatest accomplishments, having completely disrupted the GPS navigation market. It's definitely one of the best Android apps that even many iPhone users prefer over Apple Maps.

The browser version of Google Maps is no slouch either. It has most of the same features as the iOS and Android apps, along with a lot of extra screen real estate. And if you add Google My Maps into the mix, you can create custom maps for your next trip, or even build a shared map of your favorite spots with friends.

Planning with Google Maps

Google Maps lets you plan your travel route in several ways: by foot, car, bicycle, and public transit. It offers real-time traffic information, details on subway and bus changes, and even mixed reality directions when you're walking in an unfamiliar area. It also covers most of the globe, so no matter where you travel, there's a good chance Google Maps will accurate navigational information.

Nevertheless, very few of us use one of its most useful features. While it's common to hear iPhone users say, "Send me a pin," the feature doesn't seem as popular for Android users. For the uninitiated, Google Maps allows you to drop pins to save a memorable spot, and it lets you share pins with friends and family to set up a meeting point. You can also drop a pin to save locations that do not have an address, although Google's Plus Codes provides precise coordinates.

If you're new to Google Map or simply haven't embraced some of its advanced features, pins are a great place to start. Here's how to use pins in the Google Maps app and on your computer.

How to drop a pin in Google Maps on your desktop

Dropping a pin on the desktop is not that different from doing so on the Google Maps app. We find Google Maps works best with the Chrome browser, and the major benefit of dropping pins on your Mac or Windows computer is that you have a little more screen real estate. Here's a quick tutorial:

Open Google Maps on your preferred browser. You will need to be logged into your account. Your general location should appear on the map. If you want to tag a location nearby, simply find your destination and tap. If you want to drop pins in a different area, type the address or general location and tap on destination. After you've tapped on the location, a pin should appear. To save the pin, tap the overflow icon. The image at the top of this section has an arrow pointing to the overflow menu. Press the Save icon. Several options will appear. If you want to save the location but don't plan on sharing it with others, you'll probably want to Create a New List or Save the pin in Favorites or an existing list.

How to create a custom map and drop a pin

Google Maps is incredibly versatile. If you're planning a trip or simply want a go-to list of places for you and your friends, you'll want to create a custom map that you can share with friends.

Open Google My Maps on your browser. Tap the CREATE A NEW MAP button. A map with your home country will appear — tap Untitled Map to change the map's name. Type an address or location details into the search bar to zoom in on the general area. If you type in an address, you'll see a pop-up with details about the location. If you want to drop a pin in the spot, tap Add to map. If your destination is not on the map, you'll want to add it manually. Enter the general location in the search bar.

in the search bar. Tap the pin icon .

. Add relevant details about the spot. If you want to add additional details to a pin for a business, select the corresponding pin. You can add photos and notes to a pin and customize the pin color and icon. If you want to create lists for different categories (i.e., restaurants, museums, etc.), simply tap the Create Layers button in the top menu. You can also preview your map and share it with friends from the same menu. You can edit any pin by tapping on its corresponding name in the list. You can also change the way your map renders by selecting a different Base Map. Simply select Base Map and choose your favorite option.

How to use drop pin in Google Maps on the mobile app

Find the location you want to place a pin on by searching for the address in the box at the top of the screen or moving around the map. Tap and hold the spot you want to drop the pin. The search bar at the top of your screen will then display the coordinates of where the pin has been placed, while the bottom of your screen will show a name describing the general surrounding area. 3 Images Close If you need to adjust the spot where the pin is located, just tap and hold on to the new location where you want the pin to be. Tap the share icon at the bottom of the screen, and you’ll be able to send the pin directly to one of your contacts. From here, you’ll be provided with a list of your most-used contacts. Click on their profile icon , and you’ll be able to send them the pin directly from the app. 3 Images Close

, and you’ll be able to send them the pin directly from the app. You can also search for a name in your address book in the search bar.

in the search bar. Clicking the More button will give you ways to send the pin, including via text message or other apps you have installed, such as WhatsApp.

button will give you ways to send the pin, including via text message or other apps you have installed, such as WhatsApp. The Share options screen also gives you the option of copying a URL address for the pin. Just tap the Copy to clipboard icon at the bottom of the screen. 3 Images Close To save the pin for later, simply press the Save icon next to Share at the bottom of your screen, and you’ll be presented with options to save the location to a list. There are four default list options: Starred Places, Favorites, Want to Go, and Travel Plans. Just tap whichever one you'd like.

You can also make a brand-new list of your own by pressing + New List at the top of the screen. A text box will pop up, and you can type in a name for the list. You can also choose one of three settings for who can view and edit the list. Select either Private, Shared, or Public by pressing one of the three radio buttons.

Do more with Google Maps

While dropping a pin and creating custom maps may be our favorite Google Maps features, there's so much more to learn. Did you know that you can set your commute in Google Maps? If you're planning a trip, you'll definitely want to learn how to use Street View in Google Maps.

