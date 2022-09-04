Learn the simplest way to create illustrations for your Google Docs writeups without exiting the software

Google Docs is a robust word processing app that can easily hold its own against competiting programs. With so many text editing tools constantly being added, you may not know that one of Google Docs top features is its drawing tools to create simple designs to go with well-crafted texts. You can use the feature to make original diagrams or add custom shapes, graphs, text, word art, and more.

If that sounds like something you'd like to use the next time you launch Docs, keep reading to learn how it works.

The drawing tool is only available on the Google Docs web version. You can't use it on the iOS or Android applications.

Create drawings in Google Docs

The Drawing feature is the easiest way to create a simple diagram or illustration in Google Docs. And we say simple because its capabilities are limited to shapes, word arts, and basic graphics. That notwithstanding, here's how you do it:

Create a new document in Google Docs. Alternatively, you can use an already created one. Place the cursor where you want the drawing to appear. Select the Insert tab. Choose Drawing from the options. Click + New.

A checkered drawing window opens with a toolbar at the top showing image, text, line, and shape tools alongside a drop-down Action tab.

Each option does exactly what the name says. For example, you can make lines with the line tool or add shapes with the shape tool.

Once a tool has been used, you get a few more customization options, such as color and border thickness for lines and fonts for text.

Meanwhile, the Action bar houses typical options found in the File tab of Google Docs, like the ability to check version history or download items. It also houses general cut, copy, and paste operations and a word art tool for creating fancy-looking customizable texts.

You can combine multiple tools to achieve different effects. For example, you can add word art on top of shapes or texts on lines, as the case may be. Once you're done with your drawing, click Save and Close. The artwork is automatically inserted into your document at the location of the cursor.

If you wish to make changes to your illustration, click on it and select Edit to return to the drawing board (pun intended).

One would assume that a feature of this nature would benefit from a stylus or pen for granular controls. However, neither of those is supported. You are limited to mouse controls regardless of the illustration you're creating.

Insert illustrations from Google Drawings

The built-in Docs drawing tool is limited in what you can do with it. However, you can overcome this by opening the full Google Drawings service in the web browser app. While this won't give you Corel Draw-like capabilities, you get a couple more useful options.

You get a full-page checkered drawing board to do all your scribbling. Also, the toolbar expands to the default option that appears on Docs, Sheets, Slides, and other Google apps, complete with File, Edit, View, Insert, Format, and Tools tabs. Each one contains the usual assortment of options: Share, New, and Open for the File tab; Undo, Redo, and Copy-Paste operations for the Edit tab; and so on.

However, the Insert tab is where you'll find a bunch of new items as far as drawing options go. Here, you can add tables, charts, and diagrams in addition to all the other options in the built-in tool.

The tool automatically syncs to your Drive like other Google services, so all your changes are saved as you go. This also means that once you're finished with an illustration, you can simply close and exit Drawings. You can then insert the finished work into your Google Doc by placing the cursor where you want the drawing to appear and selecting Insert > Drawing > From Drive.

Once you've selected the drawing, you're prompted to either link to the source or insert the drawing plain and unlinked.

Linking to the source allows collaborators direct access to the illustration in Google Drawings and even the ability to alter it, for those with edit access. However, you can remove the link or revoke editing permissions where necessary.

Add flare to your Google Documents using Drawings

Pictures say a lot more than words. So, follow the steps mentioned in this article to ensure you're showing and not just talking. If you're a Google Docs pro user, you shoudl definitely learn how to create a table of contents in the app. And if you're looking for a new computer that will run Google's apps like a charm, look at one of the best Chromebooks for when you're working on the web.