Downloading offline maps allows you to use essential features of Google Maps while disconnected from the web. It's a great idea if you're traveling in a remote area with a patchy signal or traveling to a foreign country where you might not have a data plan.

Not all features are available when using Maps offline. You won't be able to access transit, bicycling, or walking directions, and you won't be able to get any real-time traffic data. However, you will be able to get directions and routes, use navigation, and search for locations.

Not only can you download maps of specific areas manually, but Google Maps will also try to update these maps automatically. There are plenty of areas in my hometown where the connection is spotty at best, so I like to have an offline map downloaded at all times to ensure I'm never lost.

How to download an offline map

Tap your profile icon in the top right of Google Maps. Tap Offline maps. Tap SELECT YOUR OWN MAP. Google Maps may also suggest maps based on saved addresses and upcoming trips. To download, simply tap the blue arrow to the left of the location. Pinch in and out to set the area to download. There is a limit to how far you can zoom out. If you wish to download a more extensive area, you'll need to repeat this process for each section. Tap Download.

Your map will now start downloading. The a0pp will return you to the Offline maps screen, where you can monitor its progress.

To rename the map, tap the three-dot overflow menu to the right of its name. Enter a name and tap Save.

It's important to update your maps routinely, and setting your offline maps to update automatically is a great time-saver. Most maps will expire a year from being downloaded, and they'll either automatically update or notify you two weeks beforehand.

Tap your profile icon in the top right of Google Maps. Tap Offline maps. Tap the Settings button in the top right of your screen. Toggle the Auto-update offline maps switch to turn on automatic updating. Toggle the Auto-download recommended maps switch to automatically download recommended maps (e.g., home, work, upcoming trips).

Tap your profile icon in the top right of Google Maps. Tap Offline maps. Tap the three-button menu to the right of the map you wish to update. Tap Update.

After downloading an offline map, you don't need to do anything else. Simply open Google Maps when disconnected from the web, and your saved maps will be ready to use!

