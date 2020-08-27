Epic Games did a big no-no in 2020 by releasing a Fortnite update that circumvented Google's in-app payments, which led to the game's removal from the Play Store. Unfortunately, the whole fiasco left players with limited options for regaining access to the official Fortnite app. You'll either have to grab the necessary APK to sideload the app from the Epic Games Store or utilize cloud gaming services to stream the title, like Nvidia's GeForce Now and Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud). No matter which method you choose, we will walk you through precisely how to access or install the latest version of Fortnite on your favorite Android gaming phone.

Installing the Epic Games app

The first step to installing the latest version of Fortnite on your Android device is to acquire the Epic Games app. It's the native installer application for Fortnite and keeps the game updated without having to go through the Play Store.

Open Google Chrome (or any mobile browser) and navigate to Epic Games official website. You'll have to sign in using your Epic Account on the next page. If you're a new user and don't already own an account, scroll down and tap Sign Up to begin creating your Epic Account. 2 Images Close After signing in, navigate to fortnite.com/Android on your web browser. Tap on Get it on the Epic Games App to install the Epic Games App APK. A pop-up warns you that the file might be harmful (this occurs when you download APKs directly on a web browser); tap on Download anyway. 2 Images Close Locate the file and open it to complete the installation of the APK. Note: Depending on your version of Android, you may be prompted to allow your browser to install the APK. Flip the switch in the Settings app, then go back and confirm the installation. Once your APK finishes installing, you can launch the Epic Games app on your Android device. Now you're ready to install Fortnite, tap on Get > Install. Note: You may need to allow your device to download from this source in your settings. 2 Images Close Launch the Fortnite app once it finishes downloading. Congratulations, now you'll have access to Fortnite on your Android device!

If you're using a Samsung device, you can search Epic Games on the Samsung Galaxy Store to install the Epic Games app.

Streaming Fortnite over GeForce Now

Streaming games via cloud gaming always has pros and cons, so your experiences may vary. GeForce Now offers monthly or bi-annual membership plans; you can access Fortnite on the free plan, but the queue times for the service may interrupt your playing sessions from time to time. Below we walk you through how to play Fortnite using GeForce Now.

Launch Google Play Store, search for Nvidia GeForce Now, and install the app. Open the Nvidia GeForce Now app and follow the steps/log in to finish setting up your app. New users will have to create an account and verify their email. 2 Images Close To activate your GeForce Now membership, visit www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce-now/memberships on your web browser. Tap on Join any membership you wish to purchase (Priority is $9 a month/$50 for six months) or the free basic membership. Note: Priority access is with paid memberships only. Tap on Continue on your account to finish adding your membership. 2 Images Close Now re-launch the Nvidia GeForce Now app and log in with your account. Search and tap on Fortnite, then tap Play. You may be asked to log into your Epic Games account. Tap Connect to link your account to sign in automatically. 2 Images Close Tap Allow finishing setting the permissions to linking Epic Games to Nvidia GeForce Now. You're in! 2 Images Close

Streaming Fortnite over xCloud

To access the streaming functionality of the Xbox Cloud Gaming library, you'll need to pay for Game Pass Ultimate (includes EA Play and a subscription to Xbox Live Gold membership). However, free-to-play games like Fortnite can be accessed for free without any purchase, making it a feasible cloud streaming option for those uninterested in subscribing.

Note: You must run Android 6.0 or later on your current device for access.

Open a web browser and visit the Xbox Cloud Gaming home page. Tap on the silhouette located top right to access the Sign in button; if you don't own a linked Microsoft account, you can create an account on the next page. 2 Images Close After successfully signing in, you'll return to the home page. Browse or search for "Fortnite" and tap on the title's icon. 2 Images Close Once you're on the Fortnite page, tap on Play to begin loading up the game. To enjoy the full experience, we recommend linking your Epic Games account once the option prompts; if not, you can continue playing Fortnite on your signed-in Xbox account. With Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can hook up a controller or use the native touch controls, depending on your personal preferences. 2 Images Close

While you can play some xCloud games via the official Xbox Game Pass app, unfortunately, Fortnite is not listed in the library, so you'll have to go through the web page instead (or add it as a progressive web app).

The Google Play Store isn't the only way

Installing the Epic Games app or streaming Fortnite via a cloud service is the most reliable way to gain full access to the latest version. This way, you won't have to let Epic Games' lawsuits with Apple and Google sour your experience. Of course, getting started with Fortnite late in the season may be challenging for newer and returning players, so be sure to bring Android Police's latest tips and tricks to your next battle royale session.