As the world becomes increasingly dependent on internet connectivity, it's becoming all the more terrifying to do without that connection. While you'll probably survive a short trip out of town without your favorite Spotify playlist, the same can't always be said for navigation. Getting lost in a strange place, surrounded by unfamiliar landmarks and people—or worse, surrounded by nothing and nobody—can be absolutely terrifying at times. It's even worse if you're in a foreign country where you don't speak the language to ask for directions.

Fortunately, with a little forethought, you can simply whip out your phone and navigate your lost self out of this mess with Google Maps' offline maps feature. After all, Google Maps is one of the best apps for Android. So, let's have a look at how to do just that.

How to download Google Maps

Whether you're on Android or iOS, you can download Google Maps through the app to make sure you don't get lost when you're navigating through the boonies where the signal is sparse. Before we begin, there are a few things to know. The most important thing to know is that you will have access to navigation features when using offline maps—there wouldn't be much point if you didn't. However, you won't have access to nifty Google Maps features like Street View, traffic updates, public transport navigation, bicycle routes, or Google's Busy areas feature.

Additionally, you will need some free storage space on your device to download the maps; the bigger the map, the more space you will need. With that out of the way, let's look at how to download Google Maps for offline use.

If your internal storage is full and you need to save offline maps to a microSD card, read this guide to the end and change the storage location first. If you update the storage preferences after downloading any maps, Google Maps will delete any maps you have already downloaded. Unless your internal storage is very limited, you might be better off leaving offline maps on your internal storage.

While connected to Wi-Fi, open the Google Maps app. Find the map of the location you want to download before heading to the download option using the search bar. It's easiest to search for landmarks or cities. Next, tap the back arrow in the search bar to close the search result while keeping the area on your screen. 3 Images Close With the desired area on your screen, tap your circular profile photo in the search bar to open the dropdown menu. In the dropdown menu, tap Offline maps to open the Offline maps page. Tap SELECT YOUR OWN MAP to start the download. Use a two-finger pinch to zoom in or out to change the size of the blue rectangle—the blue rectangle determines the size of your map. In this step, include any landmarks or areas you are likely to travel to. 4 Images Close Hit download to add the map to your stored data.

There is a size limit to the amount of map area you can download—not in terms of data, but physical map area. If you find that the selection rectangle starts to shrink when you pinch to zoom out, download as much as you can and repeat the process to download additional maps. Downloading multiple overlapping maps is the easiest way to save offline information for a large area. Plus, you can download as many offline maps as your storage allows.

Configuring offline maps

Now that you've downloaded your first offline map, let's look at some ancillary settings you should adjust to make the most of the offline maps feature. One crucial factor is that offline maps expire after a year, meaning if you do not update them—or enable the automatic update feature—you will no longer have access to your offline maps after a year. With that, here are some options that come with offline maps.

Rename offline maps

Firstly, you should label your offline maps. This can make it easier to identify which map is which if you ever need to clear some old maps out. You can rename offline maps by going to the Offline maps page— see steps four and five of the download process—and following these steps:

Find the offline map you want to rename and tap the three dots to the right of the map details. This will bring up a pop-up with management options. Select Rename. Enter the name you want to use for your offline map. It's best to make it specific and easy to remember, especially if you plan on downloading multiple maps in the same area. Tap Save to save the new name for your offline map. 3 Images Close

As mentioned previously, offline maps need to stay updated. While Google Maps allows you to manually update maps, unless your internet access is very limited, it makes the most sense to allow automatic updates to downloaded maps. To enable automatic updates, navigate to the Offline maps page and take these steps:

On the Offline maps page, tap the cog in the top right corner to open Offline maps settings. This page will have a few options you can enable or disable. To let Google automatically update your maps periodically, enable Auto-update offline maps at the top of the page. 2 Images Close

And that's it. Your maps will automatically update. No more worrying if your downloaded map is the latest and most accurate.

Offline maps network options

Next, let's update your network preferences to ensure offline maps only update when you want them to. While on the Offline maps settings page, follow these steps:

Locate and tap the Download preferences option to show a pop-up with download options. If you want maps to only download when connected to Wi-Fi, tap Download preferences and select Over Wi-Fi only. This applies to maps you manually start downloading and automatic updates. If you need your offline maps to download while on a mobile network, select Over Wi-Fi or mobile network. Tap Save to apply your changes. 3 Images Close

If you are lucky enough to have a phone that still includes microSD expansion, Google helpfully includes an option to allow you to save offline maps to your expandable storage. To enable microSD storage for offline maps, go to the Offline maps page and proceed as follows:

Find and tap the option labeled Storage preferences to open the storage selection pop-up. Select SD card to change to microSD storage for offline maps—Google Maps handily shows you how much storage is left on your SD card and internal storage, so you can make an informed decision. Once you have selected your preferred storage location, tap Save to close the pop-up. 3 Images Close

While you're on the Offline maps settings page, you'll notice there's one setting we haven't covered yet. Automatically download recommended maps is an option that will automatically download maps that Google thinks you could use. It uses frequently-visited places as well as your home and work addresses to determine which maps to download.

We haven't touched this setting because any option you don't have direct control over is never as reliable as it needs to be. If you want offline maps for your work or home neighborhoods, your best bet is to download those maps manually through the process described above.

How to delete unused offline maps

You've now downloaded offline maps and set them up to automatically update how and when you like, but when you're done with your trip or move to a new town or city, you certainly don't want those unused maps eating up storage on your phone. Most offline maps are under 100 MB, but they can be over a gigabyte in size.

Let's look at how to clean up your offline maps catalog by deleting those dusty old maps you no longer use. To delete offline maps, navigate to the Offline maps page (step five in the How to download Google Maps section of this guide) in the Google Maps app and follow these steps:

Find the map you want to delete and tap the three dots to the right of the map information to bring up the management pop-up. In the management pop-up, tap Delete—this will open another pop-up asking for confirmation to delete the map. Tap Yes to delete the offline map. 2 Images Close

Don't get lost

Most of the time, getting lost sucks...but sometimes it's an adventure. As long as you know you're safe, getting lost can lead to discovering new places and getting to know your country better. Offline maps can act as a safety net in situations where you want to do a bit of exploring without the risk of getting lost in a dangerous sense. If you're not the type to go off exploring without a plan, Google can help you plan your trip so you can focus on enjoying yourself.