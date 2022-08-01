Even though using an Android device with a Mac might seem counterproductive, plenty of people use that combination. Each person might have different reasons for making that choice. Some may not appreciate the philosophy behind iOS and prefer a more open and flexible platform like Android. Others may find macOS to be almost as open and stable as Android. However, choosing not to have an iPhone means your phone doesn't natively sync with your Mac, at least not as instinctively as it would if you had an Apple handset.

Downloading Chrome on your Mac

You can use Chrome on your Android phone or tablet and on your Mac, making it seamless to sync bookmarks, passwords, preferences, and open tabs. In addition, Chrome is the fastest browser, even on macOS, so there's no reason not to use it.

Chrome isn't pre-installed on a Mac, so you'll have to manually install it, which is quickly done in a couple of minutes, by following these steps:

Open Safari on your Mac. Navigate to google.com/chrome. Click Download Chrome. Close Wait for the download to complete After the download has finished, your Mac's download folder will bump in the dock. Click the Downloads icon and double-click googlechome.dmg. This opens a disk image. Close Drag and drop the Google Chrome icon into the Applications folder. Close

You're all set! Chrome is now installed on your Mac. The first time you open it, your Mac displays a warning message asking whether you want to open the app or not. Click Open and make sure you sign in to your Google account. When prompted, make Chrome your default browser, so all links open automatically with it instead of Safari.

Benefits of using Chrome

Using the same browser on your Mac and Android device ensures your content is automatically synced between your phone and laptop. For instance, your bookmarks will be available on both devices and automatically update when adding or removing items. Similarly, Chrome also syncs your passwords, autofill data, and browsing history, making it easier to browse the web. Lastly, you'll be able to access recent or open tabs from another device so that you can continue reading something you've opened on your computer on your phone when it's time to leave.

Best syncing experience across platforms

It's great when devices from different manufacturers and ecosystems work together. Although Chrome might be a simple web browser, it's essential to remember most of our daily tasks achieved through a browser, and keeping it in sync is essential. Chrome makes it a lot easier, even when using devices that run on different platforms.

Lastly, with the upcoming ability to take notes on websites you visit, this is an even more interesting advantage to using Chrome on both your Android phone or tablet and your Mac.