Fortnite may have been kicked from the Play Store, but you can still play the game on Android

Epic Games did a big no-no in 2020 by releasing a Fortnite update that circumvented Google's in-app payments, which led to the game being removed from the Play Store. If you're looking to play Fortnite, you'll need to access the Epic Games Store to pull down the necessary APK in order to sideload it, or you can load up a cloud streaming app like Nvidia's GeForce Now. So read on to find out how to access and install the latest version of Fortnite.

Installing the Epic Games app

The first step to installing the latest version of Fortnite on your Android device is to acquire the Epic Games app. It's the native installer application for Fortnite and keeps the game updated without having to go through the Play Store.

Open Google Chrome (or any mobile browser) and navigate to Epic Games official website. Alternatively, if you're using a Samsung device, you can search Epic Games on the Samsung Galaxy Store to install the Epic Games app. You'll have to sign in using your Epic Account on the next page. If you're a new user and don't already own an account, scroll down and tap Sign Up to begin creating your Epic Account. 2 Images Close After signing in, navigate to fortnite.com/Android on your web browser. Tap on Get it on the Epic Games App to install the Epic Games App APK. A pop-up warns you that the file might be harmful (this occurs when you download APKs directly on a web browser); tap on Download anyway. 2 Images Close Locate the file and open it to complete the installation of the APK. Note: Depending on your version of Android, you may be prompted to allow your browser to install the APK. Flip the switch in the Settings app, then go back and confirm the installation. Once your APK finishes installing, you can launch the Epic Games app on your Android device. Now you're ready to install Fortnite, tap on Get > Install. Note: You may need to allow your device to download from this source in your settings. 2 Images Close Launch the Fortnite app once it finishes downloading. Congratulations, now you'll have access to Fortnite on your Android device!

Streaming Fortnite using Nvidia's GeForce Now

Launch Google Play Store, search for Nvidia GeForce Now, and install the app. Open the Nvidia GeForce Now app and follow the steps/log in to finish setting up your app. New users will have to create an account and verify their email. 2 Images Close To activate your GeForce Now membership, visit www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce-now/memberships on your web browser. Tap on Join any membership you wish to purchase (Priority is $9 a month/$50 for six months) or the free basic membership. You'll have access to the cloud streaming services on a basic plan but may have to wait your turn since paid memberships get priority access. Tap on Continue on your account to finish adding your membership. 2 Images Close Now re-launch the Nvidia GeForce Now app and log in with your account. Search and tap on Fortnite, then tap Play. You may be asked to log into your Epic Games account. Tap Connect to link your account to sign in automatically. 2 Images Close Tap Allow finishing setting the permissions to linking Epic Games to Nvidia GeForce Now. You're in! 2 Images Close

The Google Play Store isn't the only way

Installing the Epic Games app or streaming Fortnite via a cloud service is the most reliable way to ensure you'll always have access to the latest version of Fortnite on Android. This way, you won't have to let Epic Games' lawsuits with Apple and Google affect your gaming experience. Also, be sure to check out our handy beginner's guide if you're looking for some additional tips and tricks in your battle royale sessions.