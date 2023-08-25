Have you ever considered how much data Facebook stores from your Timeline? Whether it's recording the number of friend requests you've ever received or the number of pages you've clicked like on, Facebook keeps a whole archive of your activity.

So now you're wondering, what's the point of going through all the steps of checking this data, and is it worth the hassle? Learning how much Facebook data you're giving away can be an eye-opener; you can download an archive to see all of the data Facebook has stored. Facebook then sets a 4-day time limit to save this archive on any handy Chromebook, phone, tablet, or computer. To avoid missing the deadline, we've devised a guide teaching you how to grab a full copy of your personal data on PC and mobile.

What does Meta do with this collected data?

So why does Meta have Facebook keep an archive of all your activity? It's not to sell your data to third parties. The Meta Privacy Policy reveals that your information is used to improve Meta's products and services, which includes ads that get displayed. Meta prefers to keep ads more targeted and personalized, so there's a higher chance you will click on it. In addition to improving Meta's products and services, your data gets utilized to enhance the algorithm of your Facebook feed, suggestions list, and curated features. But if that still doesn't sit well with you, you can always permanently delete your Facebook account to remove the bulk of the personal data; Meta still holds some log data from an account, so keep that in mind.

How to download Facebook data from the website

For security purposes, you will only have four days to download your profile once it's ready. Facebook will upload a folder containing HTML (or JSON) files, and will notify when the data is ready.

Visit the Facebook homepage and sign in. Click the profile picture icon (right-side) next to notifications (bell icon). Click Settings & privacy. Click Settings. Scroll down to Download your information and click View. Click Request a download > Complete copy. Click the Submit request button to finalize the order.

To get a complete version of your profile, select All time in the Date range

Depending on the data options you've selected, it may take time for the download to appear. Remember that this is a sensitive process, so you will need to re-enter your Facebook password to access the downloadable data. You can return to the same page to view your pending requests, and if you change your mind, there's also the option of canceling.

Once your data is ready, tap Download.

How to download Facebook data from the mobile app

It will require using the Facebook app to get ahold of your data on mobile. If you don't already have the app installed, check our app widget below for a copy of the app. Steps were performed with an Android phone, but this can be done with the iOS app.

Open the Facebook mobile app. Tap the hamburger button located near notifications (bell icon). 2 Images Close Scroll down and tap Settings & privacy. Tap Settings. 2 Images Close Scroll to Your information and tap Download your information. Tap Request a download. 2 Images Close Select Complete copy; change the Date range to All time (and tap Save) if you want all of your data. Tap Submit request. 2 Images Close

What you can learn from reading your Facebook archive

All your data is stored in HTML (unless JSON) files; you can sort data by accessing these folders. For example, if you're curious to see how Facebook targets ads based on your preferences, consult the ads_information folder and read the uploaded files in your web browser. Note that all the stored information is still sensitive (e.g., revealing your potential location, IP address, and message history with detailed timestamps).

We recommend deleting the file entirely once you've finished reading it over — or at least consider encrypting it. And remember, if your Facebook gets hacked or you've recently shared your login information, you may want to get your account sorted before it is too late.

Your privacy matters while chatting with your friends and family

It's no secret that Facebook has changed over the years; it might've been our primary way to connect with relatives or keep in touch with friends. But now that we know Facebook collects a lot of private data within the app, and perhaps now, it's best not to put all our eggs in one basket (so to speak). So if you're using Facebook as a means to chat, some better alternatives handle your privacy better. You may consider using trustworthy encrypted messenger apps to keep prying eyes away from your conversations. Or if you're still adamant about staying within the same ecosystem, Meta has optional end-to-end encrypted chats you can turn on in Facebook Messenger.