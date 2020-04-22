Getting Android apps without access to the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble depending on where you choose to get your apps. While Android will let you install an APK from basically anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when you choose a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. In this post, we'll show you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.

How to download and install apps from APKMirror

If you're the sort of person that prefers video instructions, we've put together a quick six-minute walkthrough on the process that you can watch just below. If text is more your style, though, read on.

These days, Android has both normal APKs as well as split APKs, or App Bundles. App Bundles save bandwidth and storage space, but they make it hard for people to share apps with one another outside the Google Play Store. That's because each Android phone model runs a slightly different version of an app. But APKMirror and the APKMirror Installer app eliminate that problem.

You can sideload most Android apps without the use of another app. However, with the rise of "bundling" and split APKs on the Play Store, we wanted this guide to cover all apps, not just those that still aren't using bundles, so our unified instructions that cover both use the APKMirror Installer

The first thing you'll want to do is install the APKMirror Installer. You can get it from the Play Store, or you can install it from the APKMirror site — either is fine, but the Play Store is easier.

Once you've got the app, installing apps from APKMirror is pretty easy, and pretty much the same, whether you're downloading an App Bundle or not — you don't even need a separate guide for the two processes.

Go to APKMirror.com

Navigate to APKMirror and search for the app you'd like to install. It's worh noting that APKMirror doesn't have every app that's in the Google Play Store.

You can browse apps by APK names, app names, and developer names as you hunt for whatever it is you're looking for. When you've found the app you want in the version you need, just tap the download icon on the right side of its listing.

If you end up sorting by app or developer, rather than APK, you'll then need to settle on the version of the app you want — if you don't care or don't know, the latest non-beta version is probably fine. Scroll down to "All versions" and find the one you need, then tap the download icon to the right.

Select the right version of the app

2 Images

On the App listing, scroll down to the "Download" section — also easily accessed by tapping "See available APKs and Bundles." Here you may have more than one option available. If that's the case, you'll need to check the FAQ and do a bit of research to determine which version is appropriate for your phone. Tap the colorful label for the variant you'd like to download.

Although the process later should gracefully fail if you download the wrong version, you should still double check that you have the right one. Generally speaking, you can't mess it up too badly, though. If an app installs, it was compatible, though you might run into some smaller issues with things like DPI.

Download the app you want to install

2 Images

On the next page, scroll down to the Download APK or Download APK Bundle button; both buttons do the same thing. You might be asked by your browser if you'd like to save the file, and you might get a warning that the file format/extension is potentially dangerous. If you're willing to trust APKMirror as a source, you can allow it.

Open the downloaded app in APKMirror Installer

2 Images

Once you've downloaded the file, you need to find a way to open it. You can tap the download notification at the bottom of the screen if you're using Chrome, for example, but you might need to tap a download notification in your status bar or navigate to where you downloaded the file with a file manager and open it manually, depending on your browser.

2 Images

If prompted, open the file with APKMirror Installer. The APKMirror Installer app will load up the APK and get things ready.

Install the app in APKMirror Installer

2 Images

Split App Bundles (left) give you a more verbose installation screen than normal APKs (right).

APKMirror Installer will feed you a pile of details regarding the app you're installing if it's an APK Bundle — your best bet is to trust the app's judgment, though you can tweak things if you run into trouble and have to reinstall later. If you're not installing an APK Bundle, you'll get a simpler prompt. Whichever you get, tap Install app to continue.

The first time you do this, you might run into trouble. On recent versions of Android, you'll be prompted to allow the APKMirror Installer app as a source for app installations as an easy toggle. While we do not recommend that you enable this setting for just any app, we are comfortable granting access to APKMirror. That said, the warning is there to protect you from apps that might install malware, so you need to decide if you're comfortable approving APKMirror.

Once the permission has been granted, you can go back until you're back in the APKMirror app, which will continue the installation process, or you can start over, attempting to run/install the app you downloaded from your browser or file manager.

2 Images

APKMirror will prepare the installation, then your phone will ask (again) if you'd like to install the app, with the wording varying slightly if it's an update to an existing app or a new app for your phone entirely. Tap Install to continue, and you're basically done.

2 Images

Once APKMirror Installer has finished installing the app, you'll be prompted to open it, but you should be running the version that you installed.

If you run into any problems during this process, APKMirror Installer will let you know, spitting a large warning if the app installation fails for any reason. So if you accidentally select an x86 APK when your phone is arm64 (like 99% of all recent phones), it probably won't work.

You can even install the Google Play Store if you want to

Using your new tricks, you can even finagle the Play Store itself onto your device, if you like. All you need are four apps (though you might need different versions depending on how old your phone is, or what version of Android it is running). It also may not work on all devices, and especially old or unusual devices might require tracking down specific versions of the right APKs. This guide is non-exhaustive.

Without opening any of these until you reboot at the end, install the following apps in this order:

Once all four have been installed (again, without opening them), reboot and you should have the ability to use the Play Store. If you get a notification that Play Services is out of date, don't worry. If you can sign in, everything should eventually automatically update to the latest compatible version.

If you run into trouble, most issues can either be fixed by one of the following escalating steps:

Rebooting the device

Clearing app data for the Play Store and launching it again go to the Apps or Apps & Notifications section of Settings, find Play Store, tap it, select Force Stop ," and then go to Storage , and select Clear data or Clear storage .

Clearing app data for Google Play Services and rebooting go to the Apps or Apps & Notifications section of Settings, find Google Play Services, tap it, go to Storage , and select Clear data or Clear storage .

Uninstalling all four apps, rebooting, reinstalling all four apps in the order described above, and rebooting again.

Lastly, you can try resetting your device as a last-ditch effort, if you are sure you're using the right versions of the right APKs and doing things in the right order.

Not all devices will ultimately work with a sideloaded Play Store, and you may experience subsequent issues or odd behaviors when it comes to some apps or the device as a result, but it is an option.

Why install apps outside the Google Play Store?

There are plenty of reasons to look for apps outside of Google's store. Odds are if you're here, you already have at least one, but there are some reasons you might not be aware of.

For one, Google sometimes removes apps from the Play Store based on content, functionality, or as a matter of censorship to comply with local laws. Sometimes apps are kicked to the curb for perfectly legitimate and valid reasons, like containing malware or violating user privacy, but that isn't always the case. For better or worse, Android gives you the freedom (and associated responsibility) to get your apps anywhere you like.

Another reason to download apps from APKMirror is simply because some apps aren't on the Google Play Store to begin with. Apps on the Play Store can also be geographically restricted/censored, and users in some countries don't have access to them. Other times, apps that are distributed on the Play Store roll out updates progressively, so when it comes to playing with the latest cutting-edge features you might read about in our coverage, you may not have access to them yet. We're all beholden to the slow Play Store roll out.

Last, sometimes updates aren't always for the better and APKMirror can provide a way to roll back to previous versions of an app.

Can you can trust APKMirror?

You'll need to make that decision for yourself, but here are four reasons we trust APKMirror:

1. We know and trust the founder

Artem Russakovskii, the founder of Android Police, also runs APKMirror. While Google might be responsible for the ads you see at APKMirror, Artem has done his best to make a good quality, easily navigated repository of Android applications. It might take you a minute to learn to navigate things like the different APK versions based on hardware platform or "DPI," but it's generally straightforward to get what you need.

The company that owns APKMirror, Illogical Robot LLC, owned Android Police until Valnet acquired Android Police in 2021.

2. Apps are signed by developers and safe to use

The apps that you download from APKMirror are unmolested and securely signed by their developers. APKMirror makes sure all APK cryptographic signatures are verified to match the originals (either previous updates or versions distributed on the Google Play Store), and it matches new applications to known signatures from developers. In the event an app's signature can't be verfied, APKMirror won't have it. APKMirror also blocks publicly disclosed test/dev/debug signing keys, since they can't always be trusted.

For the non-technically minded, that all means APKMirror does its best to make sure the apps it distributes are safe.

3. APKMirror doesnt have pirated or "cracked" apps

APKMirror does not host pirated content. While you might be able to get around geographic restrictions or censorship, APKMirror doesn't provide "cracked" or pirated versions of apps (though it does host some modified apps, like Google apps tweaked to work with more devices).

APKMirror wants to help developers, not make their lives harder or take away their ability to earn a living. Connecting with the previous point regarding safety and security, many apps modified to provide paid or premium features for free also have malware or spyware hiding inside them, which you don't want.

4. Don't just take our word for it

If you disagree with these arguments on the premise that Android Police has a vested interest in promoting APKMirror's services, you may have missed the memo: Android Police is no longer owned by APKMirror's parent company, Illogical Robot LLC. This post was fact checked and updated by an editor who has no relationship with Mr Russakovskii or any APKMirror employees. We have also linked to impartial sources that trust APKMirror.