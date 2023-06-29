Supporting your favorite streamers and content creators might come with a cost. These costs often subsidize a streamer's livelihood and fund the content that gets put out. Notably, Twitch has flexible payment options to support the platform as a viewer, and we've designed a guide that illustrates precisely how to donate on Twitch using your favorite Android phone and desktop web browser.

What are Bits?

Bits are a virtual currency that viewers use to "Cheer" in a Twitch chat; Cheers include adding animated emotes embedded into messages. It's a great way to get the host's attention while on stream. Essentially you buy Bits on Twitch, send them to streamers, and they earn revenue based on the number of Bits.

Viewers can buy and select various Bits packages directly on Twitch. Please note that first-time purchases may include special discounts.

Number of Bits Pricing ($USD) 100 $1.40 300 $3.00 (first-time only) 500 $7.00 1500 $19.94 5000 $64.40 10000 $126.00 25000 $308.00

Some streamers may incentivize exclusive membership badges and leaderboards for the most Bits donated. So you might gain extra fun perks while supporting a channel.

How to donate Bits on Twitch

Twitch offers flexibility with how you plan to donate your Bits. Below we outline the steps on how to donate Bits on Android and PC.

How to donate Bits on Android

Download and install the Twitch mobile app before continuing below. We've included the download app widget at the end of this section.

Log into the Twitch TV mobile app. Select a live stream. 2 Images Close Tap the partially filled diamond icon. Tap Get Bits. 2 Images Close Select the Bits package and tap on the number. Tap Buy. Note: It will charge the Google Play balance by default. 2 Images Close To use your purchased Bits, tap the partially filled diamond icon. Type Cheer[# of Bits] in the Twitch chatbox and tap Send.

You can include a message in the cheer, for example:

Cheer100 Good luck with your exams!

How to donate Bits on PC

We will show you how to donate Bits using the web browser on a desktop PC; we will perform all steps using Google Chrome.

Log into Twitch TV. Select a live stream. 2 Images Close Click to open Twitch chat (right-side). Select the partially filled diamond icon. 2 Images Close Click First-Time Purchaser Discount (or skip). Select and buy a Bits package. 2 Images Close To use your purchased Bits, tap the partially filled diamond icon. Type Cheer[# of bits] in the Twitch chatbox and press enter.

How to donate a free Twitch sub with Prime Gaming

If you own Amazon Prime, you already have an inexpensive way to support your favorite streamers and content creators. Amazon Prime memberships include a free monthly Twitch sub with Amazon Prime Gaming. So we've included the steps on how to donate your free Twitch sub.

Link your Twitch account with Amazon Prime. Log into Twitch TV. Select a live stream. Click Subscribe (underneath the video player). Tick the Use Prime Sub box. 2 Images Close

How to donate an Amazon Prime Twitch subscription on Android

You can donate your Twitch Prime sub directly on the Twitch mobile app, so here's how to do it. Accounts must already be linked with Amazon Prime.

Log into the Twitch TV mobile app. Select a live stream. 2 Images Close Tap Subscribe (underneath the stream) Toggle on Use Prime Sub. 2 Images Close Tap Subscribe Free with Prime. A message at the top of the app shows after you've subscribed. 2 Images Close

Exploring monetization on Twitch TV

Watching Ads, gifting subs, and donating Bits are a few ways to enable your favorite streamers. Every tiny bit of money helps, and sometimes enough to help aspiring content creators get their feet on the ground; frequently, content gets monetized based on viewership contribution. And if you can't donate on Twitch, just watching and following is enough to help your favorites eventually earn new statuses, such as becoming a Twitch affiliate and a partner.