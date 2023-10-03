Chromebooks have evolved from the laughing stock of the computing world to a real competitor in the space. The best Chromebooks come in all shapes and sizes, from regular computers to convertibles to tablets, and there's a Chromebook for everyone. ChromeOS even has a dedicated mode for tablets that creates a touch-friendly interface. The tablet mode is useful, but sometimes your Chromebook may get stuck in the mode. This guide discusses what tablet mode is and how to turn it off if you need to.

What is tablet mode?

Tablet mode is a mode on Chromebooks that creates a touch-friendly interface. Instead of the typical desktop layout, all your apps are shown in a scrollable list with large app icons. Several touch gestures are also available, from swapping apps to changing desktops. You can still do all the things you can when your Chromebook is in its normal state, just slightly differently.

How to deactivate tablet mode on a Chromebook

You can turn off tablet mode on your Chromebook in a few different ways. There isn't an official software method to do so, but you can try a few tricks to fix the problem.

Plug in a peripheral

The most straightforward way to get out of tablet mode is to plug in a peripheral. A peripheral is an accessory like a mouse or keyboard that you can use on your device. Plug the wireless dongle or peripheral wire into your Chromebook, and it switches to desktop mode. Depending on your Chromebook's ports, you may need a dock or docking station to plug in your peripheral.

Restart your Chromebook

All devices have problems sometimes, and as the IT saying goes, have you tried turning it off and back on again? A quick restart can often solve strange software issues and could resolve this issue. To restart, either press and hold the integrated power button or tap the time in the lower-right corner and tap the power button to restart. After restarting your device, the Chromebook may revert to desktop mode.

Reset your Chromebook hardware

You can restart your Chromebook, and you can restart its hardware, like the keyboard and trackpad. Your Chromebook might be stuck in tablet mode because it doesn't sense the keyboard or trackpad of the device. If you have a regular or convertible Chromebook, press and hold the refresh (shaped like an arrow in a circle) button and tap the power button. When the device restarts, release the refresh button.

Alternatively, press and hold the back, refresh, and power buttons for at least 10 seconds until the Chromebook restarts. If you have a dedicated Chromebook tablet, press and hold the power and volume up buttons until the device restarts.

Powerwash your device

If you've tried everything else and nothing has worked, it may be time to powerwash your Chromebook. Powerwashing a Chromebook means that you factory reset your device. Doing this causes you to lose all the files you downloaded, so it's best to back up your Chromebook before doing so. To do so, tap the time in the lower-right corner, tap the settings gear, select Advanced > Reset settings, and tap Reset. The device takes a moment to wipe all its data and then reset to factory settings.

Get back to the desktop

Tablet mode is a useful feature of Chromebooks, but sometimes, a desktop is better to get what you're doing done. There are several ways to revert to desktop mode if you're stuck in tablet mode. If you run into other issues with your device, the Chromebook Diagnostics app is a great place to diagnose the problem.