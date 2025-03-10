One of the more controversial aspects of One UI 7 is the separation of the notification shade and the quick settings menu. Which menu appears when you swipe down from the top of your screen depends on where you start the action. Swipe down from the top-right to open the quick settings menu, and swipe down from anywhere else to open the notification shade.

In theory, this feature allows for menus that have more space to show relevant information clearly. In practice, users are struggling to master the muscle memory needed to reliably open the right menu. Our Phones Editor, Will Sattelberg, cracked the case on why this feature sucks, but Samsung has not made any moves to fix it yet. So if you're tired of opening the wrong menu, here's how you can disable the split notification menu in One UI 7.

How to switch back to One UI's classic notification shade

Don't like it? Turn it off

Fortunately, Samsung hasn't removed the old notification shade, but we won't be surprised if you didn't know this. The option to switch back is buried within the notification shade itself, rather than an obvious location like the Settings app. Here's how to enable the old notification shade.

Swipe down from the top-right corner of your screen to open the Quick Settings menu. Tap the pencil icon in the top-right corner of your screen. Tap Panel settings in the top-left corner of your screen. Close Select the Together radio button. Close

Your quick settings menu and notification shade will now be combined into one window that you can open by swiping down from anywhere at the top of your phone. Enabling the Together settings will also let you choose six quick settings options that appear above your notifications.

Why is One UI 7's split notification shade so frustrating?

It's hard to know exactly where to swipe

Samsung copied the idea of a split notification shade from Apple, which has had this feature for years. However, you'll rarely hear an iOS user complaining about how they keep accidentally opening the wrong menu.

The reason is simple. The iPhone's Dynamic Island takes up a lot of space, and it clearly splits the screen of an iPhone in half. It's obvious which side you're swiping down from, and thus, it's difficult to accidentally open the wrong menu.

Samsung's dividing line is invisible, confusing, and makes no sense. Rather than dividing the screen in half down the middle, it splits it just to the right of the camera hole punch. Samsung doesn't indicate where this dividing line is, so our Phones Editor, Will Sattelberg, had to pull out a ruler, marker, and S Pen to find the spot.

The bizarre placement of this line makes it incredibly easy to open the wrong menu. However, there are a few things you can do if you like the idea of a split notification shade but can't stand how it's implemented.

How to make One UI 7's split notification shade work for you

A small change can have a big impact

The split notification shade in One UI 7 has clear benefits. The full-sized Quick Settings menu makes it easy to toggle settings, adjust volume and brightness, or change settings without swiping repeatedly on the same spot. The overall look is cleaner and less cramped; the same goes for the notification shade.

There's a simple change you can make that can make the split notification shade less frustrating. If you find yourself opening the quick settings menu instead of the notification shade more often than the reverse, you can switch the locations for each menu. I find that my thumb naturally gravitates towards the top-right corner of my screen, and I open the notification shade more often than my Quick Settings menu. Therefore, switching the location of these menus is crucial for me on One UI 7.

To change the location of the Quick Settings menu and notification shade, follow the steps above for toggling between the new and old notification settings. Check that you have the Seperate radio button selected, then toggle the Quick Panel on left side switch.

How Samsung can make One UI 7's split notification shade work for us

Samsung needs to refine this feature

Changing which side of your screen you open the Quick Settings menu from isn't a complete solution. While it works for me, many people don't find the split notification shade useful, regardless of which side of their screen they open it from.

Samsung can take one of two simple steps to solve this problem. The first option is to add a visual marker between the two sides of the screen. This isn't a perfect solution for people who find the location of the dividing line frustrating in the first place, but it would remove a lot of the frustration of accidentally opening the wrong menu. The second option is to tweak the swipe action to only open the quick settings menu with a diagonal swipe from the top-right corner of the screen.

One UI 7 has bold ideas, but not all of them have the user experience in mind

With a few tweaks, Samsung can make One UI 7's split notification shade work for its users. Until then, we won't blame you if you turn it off.

One UI 7's bold changes need some refinement, so we're hoping that One UI 7.1 will bring the improvements we want to One UI's best update in years.