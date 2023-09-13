Websites can alert you to new content or actions you need to take through pop-up notifications in your browser. However, these pop-up notifications can be distracting or intrusive, whether you're browsing on an Android tablet, a smartphone, or a computer. There are ways you can limit your exposure to pop-ups from specific sites or all sites en masse. In this guide, we show you how to turn off pop-up notifications in most major web browsers.

What are browser pop-up notifications?

Pop-up notifications are messages that usually appear as a small window or banner in the foreground of the website you're browsing. Pop-up notifications are meant to grab your attention and promote a product or service. They're like the digital equivalent of a carnival barker.

The most common use of pop-up notifications is to ask for your permission to send news and updates or store cookies on your device. You'll also see these notifications when a website tries to use your location or wants to access your camera or microphone. While some of these notifications are intended to be helpful, they can become annoying if you're not interested.

Why are we seeing so many pop-up notifications recently?

Pop-up notifications have exploded in the past few years partly because of privacy regulations like the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). These regulations require websites to obtain user consent before collecting or using certain data types. As a result, you'll likely see a pop-up notification when you visit a website. These notifications usually ask for your consent to store cookies on your device, track your browsing activity, or access your location.

How to turn off pop-up notifications in different browsers

The best web browsers block pop-ups and redirects by default unless you deactivate the block or your device has malware. However, they don't stop websites from sending you notifications.

It might be a good idea to keep browser notifications turned on for websites you visit every day. For example, you might want to be notified of new emails or Slack messages. However, receiving continuous notifications about new articles or other content, like news, can be distracting, especially if you don't remember signing up for them.

You can change the pop-up notifications settings in your browser with the following steps.

Turning off pop-up notifications on Chrome desktop

Open Chrome. Click the three-dot icon in the browser's upper-right corner. Select Settings. Scroll to Privacy and security, then click Site settings. Select Notifications. Click Don't allow sites to send notifications, and you're all set. To turn on notifications for a site, scroll down in Notifications to Allowed to send notifications. Click Add and enter the website's URL.

Turning off pop-up notifications in Chrome on mobile

Open Chrome. Tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner and select Settings. 2 Images Close From the menu, select Site settings, then scroll down and tap Notifications. On the opened page, you'll see a switch labeled Notifications. Toggle it to the off position, and you'll no longer see pop-up notifications from websites. 3 Images Close To manage notifications for individual sites, scroll down to the Allowed or Blocked lists to view websites for which you have granted or denied notification permission. From there, select the site and click the Allow notifications toggle to turn notifications on or off. 2 Images Close

Turning off pop-up notifications in Firefox on desktop

Open Firefox. In Firefox's upper-right corner, click the three-horizontal-line icon. From the menu that opens, select Settings. On the settings page, in the left sidebar, click Privacy & Security. On the right pane, scroll down to the Permissions section. Then, click Settings next to Notifications. A list of blocked or allowed websites opens. Use the drop-down menu to switch between Blocked and Allowed, or remove a website from the list by clicking Remove Website. At the bottom, check the box next to Block new requests asking to allow notifications and click Save Changes to prevent websites from asking permission to send notifications in the future.

Turning off pop-up notifications in Firefox on mobile

Open Firefox. Click the three-vertical-dot icon in the upper-right corner. From the opened menu, select Settings. 2 Images Close On the settings page, scroll to Site permissions and tap it. Select Notification. Tap Blocked to turn off notification pop-ups. 3 Images Close To manage notifications for individual sites, return to Site permissions and tap Exceptions at the bottom. It opens a menu with a website list. To turn off notifications for a website, tap the website and then select Notifications on the next page. Tap Blocked. 3 Images Close

Turning off pop-up notifications on Edge desktop

Open Edge. Click the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Select Settings. In the opened menu, select Cookies and site permissions and click Notifications. By default, notifications are set to Ask before sending. Turn off this option to stop notifications. To allow notifications for a website, click the Add button in the Allow section below and enter the website's URL. To turn off notifications for a website, click the Add button in the Blocked section and enter the website's URL.

Turning off pop-up notifications on Edge mobile

Open Edge. Tap on the three-horizontal-line icon in the lower-right corner. Select the settings cog in the opened menu. 2 Images Close In the settings page, select Privacy and Security. Tap Site settings. 2 Images Close Select Notifications and block notifications by tapping the Notifications button to the off position. In the Edge mobile app, you can't allow or block websites from sending pop-up notifications by adding their URLs. However, if you allowed notifications for a site while browsing a page, you'll see it listed under Exceptions. To turn off notification permission for a site, tap it and toggle the Allow Notifications button to the off position. 3 Images Close

Turning off pop-up notifications on Safari on desktop

Open the Safari. Navigate to the macOS top menu and select Safari. In the opened menu, click Preferences. Click Websites to view the websites with granted or denied permissions. Select Notifications to change the notification permissions for a website or to delete it altogether. Use the drop-down menu for each entry to change permissions or highlight the website. Deselect the Allow websites to ask for permission to send notifications checkbox to turn off notification requests from websites.

Turning off pop-up notifications on Safari on mobile

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down to find Safari and tap it. Toggle on the Block Pop-ups switch to turn off browser pop-up notifications. 2 Images Close

Keep your browser clean of pop-ups

Browser pop-up notifications can be a major distraction when you're trying to focus. By turning off notification permissions, you can eliminate the constant prompts about news and updates, as well as annoying requests from websites asking for permission to send even more notifications. Use these tips and tricks on your Android phone or tablet for a more distraction-free experience.