Switching from an iPhone to one of the best Android phones on the market? The first thing you need to do before making the switch is to turn off iMessage. This will ensure that you continue to get messages from your iPhone friends on your new Android device. If not, the texts could be delivered on your old device. Follow our guide below if you are wondering how to turn off iMessage.

Can you use iMessage on Android?

No. There's not an official way to use iMessage on Android. Google has publicly pressured Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage to deliver a better messaging experience for iPhone and Android smartphone users, but that has not worked so far.

Every once in a while, a hacky solution pops up that will allow you to use iMessage on Android. But the entire process is usually cumbersome and almost always never worth the effort, especially since it tends to break often.

Why should you turn off iMessage?

If you switch from iPhone to Android, you must turn off iMessage. Otherwise, texts from your iPhone friends won't be delivered to your new phone since your number is still registered on iMessage.

You will have to create a new group chat with your iPhone friends on your Android phone. Once you turn off iMessage and switch devices, you won't receive messages an iPhone user sends to any existing group chat.

Turning off iMessage and then turning it on again can also help if you are facing issues sending messages on your iPhone. This can help address any server-side issue.

Apple provides a way to disable iMessage directly from the iPhone/iPad or through its website. So, regardless of whether you have physical access to your iPhone, you can turn off the Cupertino giant's messaging service easily.

How to disable iMessage from your iPhone

Follow the steps below to disable iMessage if you still have your SIM card in your old iPhone.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone Scroll down to Messages. Disable the iMessage and FaceTime toggles.

You can now remove the SIM card and move it to your new Android phone.

If you use an iPad, you can use the same steps to turn off iMessage through it.

How to disable iMessage from Apple's website

Apple has a portal that allows you to easily deregister your number from iMessage. This is a handy tool if you no longer have access to your iPhone.

Head over to Apple's Deregister iMessage website. Scroll down to the No longer have your iPhone? section. Enter your phone number. Make sure to select the correct country code. Tap Send Code after this. Proceed to enter the six-digit confirmation code you have received on your phone number. Click Submit after that.

You have now successfully turned off iMessage for your number. You can now rest assured knowing that you will continue to receive messages sent from your iPhone friends on your new Android phone.

How to disable iMessage from your Mac

Disabling iMessage using your Mac is a relatively straightforward process.

Open the Messages app on your Mac. Click on Messages > Preferences from the menu bar on the top. Select iMessage from the settings menu that opens. Click Sign Out to log out and disable iMessage.

How to disable FaceTime from your iPhone

You should also consider turning off FaceTime when you switch to an Android device. If you have any other Apple device apart from an iPhone, FaceTime will continue to be active and all calls will be routed to them. You can prevent this from happening by disabling FaceTime.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone Scroll down and select FaceTime. Toggle the FaceTime option off. You'll no longer receive FaceTime calls on any of your Apple devices now. Alternatively, you can disable FaceTime on your number by removing it from the You can be reached by FaceTime at section. This way, you can continue to use FaceTime for making and receiving calls using your registered Apple ID.

You can follow the same steps to disable FaceTime from your iPad as well. Unlike iMessage, Apple does not offer a portal to disable FaceTime if you don't have physical access to your device.

How to disable FaceTime from your Mac

Open the FaceTime app on your Mac. From the menu bar on the top, select FaceTime > Preferences. In the Settings tab, click the Sign out button.

RCS makes chatting on Android better than ever

In a perfect world, Apple would support RCS for iMessage, but that may never happen. Nonetheless, now that you have switched to Android, check out the best Google Messages tips for a better RCS and chat experience.