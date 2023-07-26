Face and fingerprint biometric authentication has become a standard feature on all devices, even on our favorite budget Android phones. They introduce an additional layer of security without adding extra steps when accessing your device. After all, unlocking your phone by looking at it or scanning your fingerprint is more convenient. But there are instances where you want additional security and need to turn off biometric unlock on your phone quickly. Instead of fiddling with the settings menu, take advantage of Lockdown mode in Android to achieve this and bolster your phone's security.

What is Lockdown mode on Android?

Fingerprint and face unlock make it easy to unlock your phone in a jiffy. It's the security method you should use daily, as it is easier than entering a password or PIN every time you use your phone. Plus, biometric authentication is more convenient than typing passwords for opening sensitive apps like password managers or banking apps. While passwords or PINs can leak, no one can easily steal your fingerprint or face unlock data.

Still, there are situations where you want to turn off biometric authentication on your Android phone and hide all notifications. This is where Lockdown mode comes in. With a tap, you can lock your phone, turn off biometric authentication, and hide lock screen notifications. You must enter the pattern, PIN, or password to unlock the device.

Lockdown mode has been a part of Android since Android 9.0 Pie. The only gripe with the feature is that it only works once. So, once your phone is unlocked after activating Lockdown mode, the biometrics functionality is activated again. To turn off the biometrics of your Android phone from the home screen a second time, you'll have to turn on Lockdown mode again. This is a big caveat with this security feature.

Lockdown mode can come in handy when you anticipate a dangerous situation, which could involve being forced to unlock your phone against your will. Turning on Lockdown mode is also a good idea when you are in a public space and have to leave your phone untouched with confidential data for a few hours.

Once the biometrics are turned off, you can rest assured, knowing no one can fool your phone's biometric authentication and access the saved data or view incoming notifications from the lock screen.

How to activate Lockdown mode option on Samsung phones

Lockdown mode has been a part of Android for a few years now. However, you might need to turn on the feature on the best Samsung phones before it can be used.

Open the Settings menu on your Samsung phone. Select Lock screen. Tap Secure lock settings. Confirm your identity by entering your phone's unlock pattern, PIN, or password. Turn on the Show Lockdown option. 2 Images Close

The Lockdown mode option appears in your Samsung phone's power menu.

How to turn on Lockdown mode on your Android phone

Lockdown mode can be activated from the power menu on almost all Android phones.

Long-press the side key on your Android phone. From the power menu that appears, tap Lockdown. Your phone immediately locks itself. The lock screen appears and your notifications are hidden. 2 Images Close

After Lockdown mode is activated, you'll enter your PIN, password, or pattern to unlock the phone. Depending on your phone's settings, long-pressing the side key could activate Google Assistant. In such cases, hold the side key for 10 seconds or longer to display the power menu from where Lockdown mode can be activated. On Samsung phones, navigate to Settings > Advanced features > Side key and tweak the side key behavior from here.

While iPhones also offer a Lockdown Mode, Apple's implementation is different from Google's. On iPhones, turning on Lockdown Mode requires a system restart and is aimed at protecting your phone from highly sophisticated cyberattacks. This includes blocking many apps and services, including incoming FaceTime calls, message attachments, invitations to join new Apple services, and more.

Google can further improve Android's Lockdown mode

Lockdown mode in Android is not for everyone. And there's more Google can do to improve the feature. Right now, it acts more as a way to turn off your phone's biometrics from the home screen. Still, in some cases, Lockdown mode can come in handy, especially when you anticipate a scenario where your phone or the data on it is at risk of being stolen. You may also want to consider enhancing your privacy on Android by following some simple steps.