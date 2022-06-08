Just like computers, a lot of Android phones ship with pre-installed software, which you don't necessarily need. Some of these are system apps that you may have no interest in, but others can be more annoying, such as carrier bloatware that doesn't bring anything to your phone.

Sadly, these are usually considered system apps, meaning you can't remove them from your phone. Although they will continue to take up some storage space on your phone, there is a way to disable them, making them almost invisible in your daily life.

From the app launcher

The easier way to uninstall or disable apps on your Android phone is through the app launcher. Here's how to do it in just a few steps:

Open your phone's app launcher. This is usually done by tapping the Apps button on your hone screen or swiping up. Press and hold the app you want to get rid of. A contextual menu will open under the app, with options to disable or uninstall it. Select the appropriate option and confirm the removal. If there is no option to uninstall or disable the app, this means it's a system app that can't be disabled.

From the settings menu

Some apps don't necessarily appear in the launcher, making them harder to find and remove. Thankfully, you can still disable almost any application from your phone by following the below steps:

Navigate to your phone's Settings > Apps. Select the one you want to remove. At the bottom of the screen, there should be an option to disable or uninstall it. Select the appropriate option and confirm the removal. If there is no option to uninstall or disable the app, this means it's a system app that can't be disabled.

Restoring disabled apps

Although most pre-installed apps can be easily disabled, it's easy to enable them back in case you need them later in time. To restore a previously disabled app, follow the below instructions:

Navigate to your phone's Settings > Apps. Disabled apps are annotated, making them easier to spot. You can also use the filters to quickly find disabled apps. Select the app you want to enable. At the bottom of the screen, tap Turn on. The app will be instantly enabled.

More ways to optimize your Android

Although you can't completely delete some apps on Android, you can disable them and minimize the resources they use. If you find that your phone is feeling a bit sluggish, you may want to check out some of our top tips to speed things up.