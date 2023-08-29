OpenAI's ChatGPT has transformed many businesses and educational sectors. It has come to a point where many students, professionals, and content creators rely on ChatGPT to generate a well-written copy on any subject in no time. While ChatGPT can be an excellent helping hand in specific situations, using the same AI-written content may sometimes be unethical. If you frequently receive submissions, drafts, and reports that raise your eyebrows, try the tricks below to see if it's plagiarized content from ChatGPT.

Now that OpenAI offers ChatGPT mobile apps on the top budget Android phones, accessing the AI bot is easier than ever. There is no shortage of ChatGPT plagiarism tools in the market. Before you try every essay or draft with such tools, look for several indications to confirm your suspicions.

How to check ChatGPT plagiarism

You can try spotting several clues in the content before running it through a dedicated AI content checker.

Repetitive text

One of the obvious signs is the use of repetitive content throughout the draft or report. You may also run into unnatural language that lacks continuity or flow.

Lacks details

ChatGPT is developed with a large dataset of online content, and you may notice an absence of context in paragraphs. It reads and feels less convincing, something you don't see in human-written content.

Copied content from other sources

If a specific paragraph or content is a direct copy from another blog or website, run the content through services like Grammarly or Copyscape and find the original sources in the blink of an eye. The latter offers flexible pricing and costs a few bucks to run a 1,000-word essay.

Grammar mistakes

Some of the sentences generated by ChatGPT may not be grammatically correct. If you notice an unusual amount of spelling errors or grammar mistakes, it raises a red flag and deserves to go through a dedicated AI content checker tool. On the flip side, if one of your students, who is often weak at English grammar, delivers a flawless essay or report, you may have a power ChatGPT user on your hands.

You can also look for patchwriting, where the author changes a few words to stay under the radar of Grammarly and Copyscape. Here's where ChatGPT content checker tools come into play. Let's try several and see how effectively they detect ChatGPT plagiarism.

Originality.ai

Originality.ai is one of the popular AI content checker tools with tall claims. It detects plagiarism and AI content and even shows an overall readability score. However, there isn't a free plan to test the content first.

You must start with a $30 plan that unlocks 3,000 credits for your account (1 credit scans 100 words). The company's most popular plan is priced at $14.95 per month and unlocks 2,000 credits and useful add-ons like a scan from a URL, file uploads, API, scan history, and more.

Copyleaks AI content detector

Copyleaks AI content detector is another capable ChatGPT plagiarism checker tool. It shows identical content, sentences with identical changes, paraphrased paragraphs, and omitted words. We ran random ChatGPT-generated content with Copyleaks, which accurately confirmed the same.

You can scan up to 10 pages with 2,500 words in the trial plan. After that, you must sign up for a $10.99 monthly plan to unlock 100 pages (up to 25,000 words).

There are dozens of AI content detector tools. Turnitin AI detector and Plagibot are another two options worth trying out. They all advertise to be accurate with a random study to back their claims. However, take them with a pinch of salt, as they aren't always astute in detecting ChatGPT plagiarism. Plus, depending on the writing style, human-written content can be flagged as AI-generated content. We advise starting with a monthly plan only, and if you like the overall efficiency, upgrade to a higher plan.

For example, when we pasted another ChatGPT-created content in Copyleaks, it passed with flying colors, and the tool didn't detect even 1% plagiarism.

Does ChatGPT plagiarize?

In most cases, ChatGPT doesn't directly lift sentences or paragraphs from the published content. It relies on a unique algorithm to find patterns and relevant answers to jam sentences together. That's why you may run into insufficiencies with third-party content checker apps in detecting ChatGPT plagiarism.

Does OpenAI offer an AI content detector tool?

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, announced an AI classifier to detect AI-written text. However, the company had to pull back its tool due to low accuracy.

Can AI content checkers detect plagiarized code?

ChatGPT is getting popular among developers. It's a more challenging task to detect a ChatGPT-generated code than a text. However, if you are a professor and notice one of your students delivering a project or report beyond their technical knowledge, you may raise your suspicion and press them about using an AI chatbot.

AI is a double-edged sword

Apart from ChatGPT, Google Bard is another trending AI chatbot in the market. While Google's language mode is still in its early stages, we took it for a spin and compared it with ChatGPT with several queries. Read our dedicated ChatGPT vs. Google Bard comparison post to learn more.