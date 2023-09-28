WhatsApp offers several ways to spice up your conversations. You can use emojis, GIFs, and sticker packs to continue your chat threads in style. One new add-on is the ability to create your own sticker pack that represents who you are. You can create personalized avatars and add a personal touch to your messages. The option is available on the WhatsApp mobile apps on iPhone and top budget Android phones.

Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, offers digital avatars on Facebook and Instagram. You can create a virtual avatar with dozens of customization options to get an astute look, share them as stickers, and set your favorite one as a profile picture. Let's check it in action.

What is a WhatsApp avatar?

If you've used Apple Memoji and Snapchat Bitmoji before, you'll find yourself at home with a WhatsApp avatar. It's a digital version of yourself with several styles to resemble your look. You can change the hairstyle, eyebrows, lips, eyes, clothing, accessories, and more. Since Avatar's introduction in December 2022, WhatsApp steadily added new styles to enhance your look further.

WhatsApp avatars work on the instant messaging platform only. Although it's owned by Meta, the same doesn't appear on other Meta apps like Facebook and Instagram.

Design your own WhatsApp avatar

Although WhatsApp's desktop apps are feature-rich, the ability to create a digital avatar is unavailable on them.

We use WhatsApp for iOS in the screenshots below. The steps to create and use WhatsApp avatar on Android remain almost the same.

Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to Settings. The option is at the bottom on iOS, and Android users can access it from the top three-dot menu. Select Avatar. Tap Create Your Avatar. 2 Images Close WhatsApp launches the phone's front camera and asks you to take a photo of yourself. It predicts details like your facial features to create an avatar. Close Select skin tone and tap Next. 2 Images Close WhatsApp creates an avatar based on your photo and skin tone. You can either tap Done or tap Make more edits to change it. We recommend editing it with other options for a personalized look. You can change outfits, add headwear, add ear piercings, and hearing devices. There are dozens of outfit options. You'll find something that relates to your clothing style and preference. 2 Images Close If you don't prefer WhatsApp's ready-to-use avatar based on the picture, scroll left and change other details like hairstyle, color, face shape, jawline, face line, eye shape, color, eyebrows, nose, mouth, facial hair, and more. When you're satisfied with the final look, tap Save at the top. Tap Save changes. 2 Images Close WhatsApp updates your avatar based on the changes. Tap Next. Your avatar is ready to use in the app. Tap Browser Stickers to glance over the ready-to-use personalized stickers to express yourself. Close

Share your WhatsApp avatar in conversations

Now that you've created a digital avatar of yourself, use them in chat threads. WhatsApp creates several animated avatars in different categories like Happy, Sad, Love, Angry, Greeting, Reaction, and Celebrating. You shouldn't have a hard time finding a relevant sticker that matches the conversation's tone.

Open WhatsApp and go to a conversation. Tap the emoji or sticker icon in the message box. WhatsApp shows a dedicated tab for your true-to-life avatar. You can check static and animated stickers in action. Tap a sticker to send it. WhatsApp shows you recently used stickers at the top. Long tap a sticker to add it as a favorite for easy access. 2 Images Close

The recipient can tap a sticker to add it to their sticker pack.

Set your WhatsApp avatar as your profile photo

WhatsApp also lets you set your avatar as a profile photo. Follow the steps below.

Open WhatsApp and go to Settings. Select Avatar. Tap Create Profile Photo. 2 Images Close Pick your avatar expression at the top, set a relevant background color, and tap Done. Close

Unlike the sticker pack in conversations, your avatar styles are limited while setting up a profile picture. You can always edit the avatar from the bottom menu.

Delete your WhatsApp avatar

If you no longer need to use a WhatsApp avatar or want to start from scratch, delete it from Settings.

Go to WhatsApp Settings on your phone (check the steps above). Select Avatar. Tap Delete Avatar and confirm your decision. 2 Images Close

WhatsApp deletes avatar data, including your avatar sticker pack.

Can I create and use a WhatsApp avatar on the desktop

You can't create an avatar on WhatsApp's desktop apps. When you create an avatar on mobile, your custom sticker pack is available on iPhone and Android only. The same doesn't appear on WhatsApp for Windows and Mac.

Take your WhatsApp experience to the next level

Personalized stickers are fun to use in WhatsApp. However, you may want to keep prying eyes away from your private conversation on the platform. You can easily lock any chat or check our top privacy settings to secure your WhatsApp account.