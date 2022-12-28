How to delete your TikTok account

TikTok is among the best entertainment apps available for Android phones, tablets, and Apple devices. It's also the home of the latest trends, challenges, and addiction. According to Google Play Store stats, TikTok has had more downloads than any other platform since the start of 2018. With the personalized For You Page and new funny videos popping up every time you swipe up, the app makes it hard to put down your phone.

If you catch yourself scrolling endlessly, TikTok allows you to deactivate your account temporarily or manage your screen time. But if you want something more permanent, deleting your account is also an option. When you delete your TikTok account, you have 30 days to change your mind. Once the days elapse, your account is deleted forever. Here's how to delete your account on TikTok web and the mobile app.

What to consider before permanently deleting your TikTok account

When you delete your account, you also delete every video you've uploaded, including your Drafts. TikTok deactivates your account for 30 days to allow you to retrieve it if you change your mind. You can reactivate it when you log in with your email and password. Within the deactivation period, your account won't be visible to anyone on the app.

You may want to download your data before deleting the account, as there's no way to recover it afterward. You can request your account data, which includes the following information:

Profile : Your username, display picture, biography, email address, and phone number.

: Your username, display picture, biography, email address, and phone number. Activity : Histories of your videos, comments, likes, chats, purchases, and favorites.

: Histories of your videos, comments, likes, chats, purchases, and favorites. App settings: Settings for your privacy, notifications, and language.

TikTok takes a few days to process your request, after which you can download your data in TXT or JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) file formats. TXT files appear as plain texts you can read. JSON files appear as codes or structured data that are intended for devices to interpret. It's the best option for transferring your data between web applications. You can open both formats with Google Docs and alternative processor apps.

Your TikTok data doesn't include uploaded videos, and you need to download those individually from your profile. Additionally, you can't use the data to restore your account after you've permanently deleted it. If you have a request pending review and you still proceed to delete your account, the request won't be affected. When you reactivate your account, you'll see the pending request. However, you need to download your data within four days. Otherwise, it expires, and you have to make another request.

How to download your TikTok data

Use the following methods to download your TikTok data and delete your account permanently.

Using the mobile app

Open TikTok. Tap the profile icon in the lower-right corner of your screen. Close Tap Menu (the hamburger icon). Select Settings and privacy. 2 Images Close Go to Account > Download your data. 2 Images Close Select a file format. Click Request data. TikTok begins processing your request. Close Click the Download data tab. Your request remains pending until TikTok finishes processing it. Close When your data is ready for download, you receive a notification in the System notifications menu of the app. Close Navigate to the Download data tab. Then click Download beside your requested data to save it on your device.

Using a web browser

Open your preferred browser. Go to tiktok.com and log in to your account. Hover your mouse icon over your profile icon. Then click Settings. Under Privacy, click Download your data. Select a file format. Click Request data. TikTok begins processing your request. Click the Download data tab. Your request remains pending until TikTok finishes processing it. The TikTok web app doesn't send you a notification when your data is ready to download. You have to check the status often. Navigate to the Download data tab. Then click Download beside your requested data to save it on your device.

How to delete your TikTok account

After you've downloaded your TikTok data. It's time to delete your account. You can do it from your mobile device or laptop.

Using the mobile app

Open TikTok. Tap the Profile icon in the lower-right corner of your screen. Tap Menu (the hamburger icon) and select Settings and privacy. 2 Images Close Go to Account > Deactivate or delete your account. 2 Images Close Tap Delete account permanently. Select a reason why you want to leave the app. Then click Continue. This step isn't necessary, and you can choose to skip it. 2 Images Close TikTok will prompt you to download your data. If you already made a request, tap Review request to view the progress. If you've already downloaded your data or don't need to, tap the checkbox. Then tap Continue. TikTok shows you the consequences of deleting your account. Tap Continue. 2 Images Close TikTok asks you to log in to your account for verification. Close After verifying your account, tap Delete account. A confirmation tab appears. Click Delete. TikTok automatically logs you out of your account. 2 Images Close To reactivate the account, go to the profile tab and select your account. If your account isn't saved to the app, tap Add existing account and choose a login method. After signing in, tap Reactivate to restore your account. 2 Images Close

Using a web browser

Run your preferred browser app. Go to tiktok.com and log in to your account. Hover your mouse icon over your profile icon. Then click Settings. Under Manage account, click Delete. A menu shows you the consequences of deleting your account. Click Continue. Log in to your account to allow TikTok to verify it. After verifying your account, tap Delete account. A confirmation tab pops up. Click Delete. TikTok automatically logs you out of your account. To restore your account, click Log in and select a sign-in method. Click Reactivate to restore your account.

How to temporarily deactivate your account

When you temporarily deactivate your account, TikTok keeps it inactive for as long as you want. There's no pressure for you to recover it within 30 days. This is the best option if you need a break from the app. Currently, TikTok's web version doesn't offer an option to close your account temporarily. You can only do so on the mobile app.

Open TikTok. Tap your Profile icon. Tap Menu (the hamburger icon) and select Settings and privacy. 2 Images Close Navigate to Account > Deactivate or delete account. Select Deactivate account. TikTok lists what happens when you deactivate your account. Tap Deactivate. 2 Images Close Log in to your account to verify it. After a successful verification, tap Deactivate account. A tab appears where you confirm your decision. Tap Deactivate. Close TikTok automatically logs you out. To reactivate your account, tap the profile icon. Select your account to log in. If your account isn't saved to the app, tap Add existing account and select a login method. After signing in, tap Reactivate. TikTok restores your account.

Become digitally responsible

TikTok is an entertaining app, but it can become too much of a distraction. If you feel you're showing an unhealthy level of attention to the app, that's your sign to quit. But deleting your account is easier said than done. If you lack the willpower to wait the 30-day grace period before your account is deleted, there may be another way to detox. The latest Android smartphones come with features to help you manage your screen time and reduce the hours you spend on your phone.