Poshmark has revolutionized the way people buy and sell new and pre-owned products. Poshmark allows you to score excellent deals from the comfort of your home and lets you sell things you no longer use for cash. However, whether you've been a dedicated seller or a frequent shopper, you may be considering deleting your Poshmark account. The good news is that you can easily do this through the Poshmark app or your Chromebook or laptop.

What is Poshmark?

Poshmark is an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers looking to purchase clothes, accessories, shoes, home decor, and more. The platform is unique because, in addition to serving as a marketplace, Poshmark creates a sense of community among its user base with its Posh Parties and Posh Shows.

Typically, sellers on the platform offer product discounts ranging from 10% to 90%. While products may have minor imperfections, sellers usually provide detailed product descriptions and photographs for transparent communication with potential customers. The best part about Poshmark is that it offers a Buyer Protection Policy, which is a money-back guarantee that ensures users can shop with confidence.

How to delete your Poshmark account using the Android or iOS mobile app

While Poshmark is a useful app, you may decide to delete the app if you're looking to take a shopping break or explore other platforms. Here's the step-by-step process to delete your Poshmark account through the mobile app:

Launch the Poshmark app on your Android smartphone or iPhone. Click the account tab (profile icon) with your username on the bottom tab. Scroll down and select Poshmark Support Center. 2 Images Close Tap Manage Account Status. Select Delete My Account. 2 Images Close Select a reason for account deletion from the drop-down menu. Tap Delete My Account to complete the process.

How to delete your Poshmark account using your desktop browser

Deleting your Poshmark account through a desktop browser is as straightforward. Here's what you'll do:

Go to the Poshmark website and log in to your account. Click your profile icon in the upper-right corner of the page. Select Account Settings from the drop-down menu. Select Manage Account Status in the left side menu. Click Delete My Account. Enter the verification code to delete your account.

After you delete your account, you can't access your account. Poshmark recommends that you delete the app from all your devices and clear your browser history, cache, and cookies after account deletion.

Alternatively, if you are a seller and want a break from the platform, you can put your closet on vacation hold. This temporarily sets your listings to "Not for Sale." You can then log out of the app. When you return and turn off the vacation hold, you can resume selling your goods.

Reasons why you can't delete your Poshmark account

While it's easy to delete your Poshmark account, you may be unable to do so for a few reasons.

You have a pending transaction

If you have any pending Poshmark listings or offers, you may be unable to delete your account. This is to protect both parties in the transaction.

You submitted a deletion request to Poshmark support

You must delete your account through the Poshmark app or web browser by following the steps detailed above. Poshmark does not process written deletion requests that users submit to its support team.

You have a redeemable balance

If you have pending credits or balances in your Poshmark account, either withdraw them or use them before deleting your account. Keep in mind that if you use your balance to purchase an item on Poshmark, you may have to put the account deletion process on hold until the item arrives.

How to cancel your sale before you delete your Poshmark account

If you're a seller, cancel any pending orders before you delete your account. Here's what you'll do to cancel a sale using the app.

Cancel a sale on the Poshmark app

Launch the Poshmark app. Click the account tab (profile icon) with your username on the bottom tab. Scroll down and select My Sales. 2 Images Close Select the order and tap Problems/Order Inquiry. Tap Cancel Order. Select your reason for order cancelation to complete the process.

Cancel a sale from a web browser

To cancel a sale on a desktop browser, here are the steps you'll follow:

Navigate to the Poshmark website and log in to your account. Click your profile icon in the upper-right corner of the homepage. Click My Sales from the drop-down menu. Select the order you want to cancel. Click Problems/Order Inquiry. Click Cancel Order. Select your reason for the order cancelation. Click Submit to complete the process.

Keep in mind that, as a seller, you must cancel your sale before the order ships. If you don't, you must keep your account active until the buyer receives the item.

How to cancel an offer before you delete your Poshmark account

If you've made an offer for an item, you'll need to cancel it before the seller accepts or counters it.

Cancel an offer in the Poshmark app

Here's how to cancel your offer through the Poshmark app so that you can proceed with your account deletion:

Launch the Poshmark app. Click the account tab (profile icon) with your username on the bottom tab. Select My Offers. 2 Images Close Select the offer you want to cancel. Tap Need Help. Select Cancel Offer. 2 Images Close

Cancel an offer in a desktop web browser

You can also cancel your offer through a desktop browser by following these steps:

Go to Poshmark's website and log in to your account. Click your profile icon in the upper-right corner of the homepage. Click My Offers from the drop-down menu. Select the offer you want to cancel. Click Help. You'll see a pop-up screen appear. Select Cancel Offer.

If the seller countered your offer, select Decline and cancel your offer. You'll then be able to proceed with account deletion. If the seller accepted your offer, you can't request a cancellation. In this case, you'll need to keep your account active until you receive your product and are certain it is in satisfactory condition and in accordance with the seller's description.

Discover exciting retail alternatives

Poshmark is a popular choice for many shoppers and small-scale sellers. Still, it may not be the right choice for everyone. Whether you're looking for a more hassle-free selling experience or a larger range of products to shop for, there are many other shopping apps to explore. By checking out these options, you can find a platform that fits your retail needs perfectly.