PayPal has become synonymous in many circles with online payments, but that doesn't mean everyone should have an account. Sometimes, it's time to close the curtains on PayPal. You may have been hacked, you may be restructuring your online banking for better budgeting, or you may be switching to a different kind of online wallet that's more comfortable to manage on your Android phone. And some people are still upset about the 2022 snafu.

If you want to delete your PayPal account and check that it's gone, you've come to the right spot! Here's everything to know about removing your PayPal account completely.

How to delete your PayPal account

It's a good idea to sit down at your desktop or a quiet spot with your Chromebook and delete PayPal when you have time to work on it. It's not that deleting PayPal is hard, but it often involves other financial work that you may want to finish in one session. When you're ready, here's what you do.

Log in to your PayPal account on the PayPal website. Transfer any remaining funds in your account to another wallet or account so your PayPal balance is zero. If you have outstanding payments that you need to make or receive from PayPal, make sure they're completed. Download your PayPal transaction history. You'll need this for your financial records. In the upper-right corner of your PayPal page, select the gear icon to go to Settings. The Settings menu starts in your Account tab. Scroll down until you reach the option to Close your account and select it. Confirm that you understand what will happen, and select the Close Account button. PayPal logs out of your account automatically. Update your payment information that used your PayPal, including bank accounts. With your PayPal account gone, no one can access it. That means it can't be used for automatic payments to subscriptions or bets squared between friends. It also can't help you purchase game apps or receive funds. Go through everything linked to your PayPal account and switch to different payment methods as necessary. Only then will PayPal be out of your life.

If you have a PayPal business account type, contact customer service at PayPal to discuss closing the account and what that entails.

How to delete PayPal on the mobile app with Android or iPhone

Source: PayPal

Short on time? You can delete PayPal from your mobile app, although it will be more difficult to change your other financial connections afterward. Log in to the PayPal account and choose your Profile icon instead of settings. The other steps are the same, although you may want to delete the PayPal app when you're finished.

Can I re-open a PayPal account after I close it?

No. Everything about that account is now gone, at least from your perspective (PayPal may still have information on your account activity), so you can't use PayPal's features on a closed PayPal account.

However, you can create a new PayPal account, which people may want to do if they were hacked or ran into similar situations.

This comes with additional steps. First, remove your old account from all payment services, as mentioned above, so neither you nor your banks get the two PayPal accounts confused. Second, you may not be able to use the same email address to set up a new account, especially if you just closed your old account. There may not be a way to open a new account unless you use a new email account.

PayPal is gone! Now what?

Now PayPal is truly gone. If you're looking for another digital wallet or banking platform, we can help with our guide on possible alternatives, comparing choices like Venmo, Zelle, and the Cash app. You may also want to check out the latest features on Google Wallet. As always, keep your new accounts secure with strong passwords and proper financial safeguards.