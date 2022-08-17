Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.

Deleting your search history from your Android phone

With your phone in your hand, it just takes a few taps to remove your most recent queries or delete your entire search history. Keep in mind that if you searched for something in the last 15 minutes, there is an easy way to delete your queries from within that time. Otherwise, follow the steps below for a more granular way to remove your recent searches.

From the Google Search app

Open the Google Search app. Tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Tap Search history. Before you can continue, youmust confirm your identity. To do so, tap the blue Verify icon at the bottom of the page. To proceed, tap Continue and enter your screen lock pattern, password, PIN, or fingerprint. Your full Search history appears at the bottom of the page, with an X next to each item and day. 2 Images Close Tap the X next to each query or day to delete it. To delete items in bulk from your search history, tap the blue Delete icon and select from the available options: Delete today, Delete custom range, Delete all time, or Auto-delete. The first three are self-explanatory and let you delete all searches from the current day, a specific timeframe, or all of them, respectively. Auto-delete allows you to automatically delete searches older than 3, 18, or 36 months, letting you get rid of queries that aren't relevant anymore.

Whichever option you choose, your search history will be permanently removed. However, your browsing history won't be cleared. We're only talking about your Google search history here.

From Google Chrome

If you use Chrome, you can clear your browsing history in just a few taps:

Tap the three-dot (⋮) menu in the upper-right corner. Navigate to Settings > Privacy and Security. Tap Clear browsing data. Close Select the data you want to remove and from what range, and then tap Clear data in the lower-right corner.

Deleting your search history from your computer or web browser

If you don't have your phone handy, delete your browsing history using your web browser in just a few clicks:

Navigate to Google My Activity using your favorite web browser. Confirm your identity to continue. To do so, click the blue Verify icon. My Activity lists anything you may have done using Google's services, including the apps you've used on your Android phone. To narrow your query to your Google searches, click Filter by date and product and select Search. Your full Search history displays at the bottom of the page, with an X next to each item and day. Click the X next to each query or day to delete it. To delete items in bulk from your search history, click the Delete icon and select from the available options: Delete today, Delete custom range, Delete all time, or Auto-delete. The first three are self-explanatory and let you delete all searches from the current day, a specific timeframe, or all of them, respectively. Auto-delete allows you to automatically delete searches older than 3, 18, or 36 months, letting you get rid of queries that aren't necessarily relevant anymore.

Like on your phone, only your search history is permanently removed, not your browsing data. To remove it using Chrome on your computer, follow these steps:

Click on the three-dot (⋮) menu in the upper-right corner. Navigate to Settings > Privacy and Security > Clear browsing data. Select the data you want to remove and from what range, and click Clear data.

Keep it private

Next time, use incognito mode to prevent Google and Chrome from recording your activity. Going incognito saves you from having to delete those embarrassing searches. Also, make sure to check out our tips on how to enhance your privacy on your Android phone to make sure your private data stays that way.