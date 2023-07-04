Sometimes it's in our best interest to cut ties with Twitch, whether we are switching live streaming services or we need to reinvent our Twitch brand. But deactivating your Twitch channel shouldn't be a decision to be taken lightly, as building up followers and gaining consistent viewership takes a lot of work. Still, if you're ready to remove Twitch from your platform for good, we've written a guide on how to delete Twitch using your trusty Android phone and desktop web browser.

How to delete Twitch on mobile and PC

Deleting your Twitch account will remove your channel, content and cancel all your subscriptions. Once you're ready to remove Twitch permanently, read the instructions below. We performed all steps on Google Chrome.

Log into Twitch TV homepage. Open another tab and navigate to the Delete Account Twitch page. 2 Images Close Click Delete Account.

Note on Twitch affiliate and partner status: You have to offboard from these programs before you can delete your Twitch account.

Unfortunately, you cannot do this directly on the Twitch mobile app, so we've omitted separate steps for mobile; however, you can still delete your Twitch account by accessing the delete account page from a mobile web browser.

How to disable a Twitch account on mobile and PC

If you prefer to take a break and are uncertain whether account deletion is the right move, you can deactivate your Twitch account. Log into your account before 90 days to reactivate Twitch, but if you wait longer than 90 days, you risk permanent deletion. Check out the steps below.

Log into Twitch TV homepage. Navigate to your profile icon to open the drop-down menu, then click Settings. 2 Images Close Scroll down to the Disable Your Twitch Account section and click the Disable account page. Click on the Disable Account button. 2 Images Close

Deactivating versus deleting Twitch

Twitch offers two options for users needing a time-out from Twitch. Deactivating Twitch is the default option that the mobile app and Twitch website have access to, whereas deleting requires a page redirection. We've showcased both within this guide.

Deactivating your Twitch account is much easier and less risky; when you need a break, deactivating Twitch means you will hide your profile from public view and are locked out of activity with other users (such as chatting and donating on Twitch). You are required to reactivate your Twitch before 90 days, or your account may result in deletion.

When it comes to deleting a Twitch account, there's no going back. All user data, including personal information, become removed, and your channel's name returns to the pile of unclaimed names. If you aim to change your Twitch username, you can request a change without deleting your account. So take caution about which option works best for your intentions, as both offer peace of mind differently.

Saying goodbye to Twitch TV

Twitch competes with some of the best entertainment apps, but hosting on-demand live sessions is not for everyone. Knowing when to stop and take a break from moderating your Twitch channel could be the key to growing as a hobbyist streamer in the future. So don't feel guilty stepping away from the platform; you can always rebrand and start anew later.