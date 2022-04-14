Google recently updated its Google app to allow Android users the ability to permanently delete the last 15 minutes of their search history. While your browser's incognito mode is best for extended private browsing, this feature is an excellent alternative if you're looking to make a couple of private queries. If the option to delete your history is not available, update the app in the Google Play Store.

Deleting your search history using this method won't just delete the searches from the app's history, but it will also delete any data Google collected. While this won't delete photos that you downloaded during the 15-minute window, it only takes a minute to permanently delete pictures from Google Photos. Here's how to delete the last 15 minutes of your search history in the Google app:

Open the Google Search app. Make sure you open the app. Opening the Google Search widget won't show the correct buttons. Tap your profile picture in the top right to open the app menu. Tap Delete last 15 minutes

After you have deleted your history, you will see a pop-up box confirming the deletion. It does take some time to delete so don't be concerned if your searches don't immediately disappear.

Deletion is permanent

Once you delete delete the last 15 minutes of your search history, there's no going back. Make sure you've saved any important pages or any new passwords you may need in the future.

If you didn't make the 15-minute cutoff, you can still manually delete your browsing history. Simply long tap on a search and select the Delete option when it appears.

Although Chrome for desktop doesn't have an option to delete your last 15 minutes of search, any requests you make on your phone will happen on every device that's synchronized to your Google account.

Now that you've managed to delete those pesky searches, why not take a look in Google Photos to see if there's any photos you want to permanently delete?

