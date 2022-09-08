Whether you’ve owned a Samsung device forever or just upgraded to one of the best Samsung phones, you know that they come with a lot of pre-installed apps. These apps eat the precious storage on your phone and make it harder to get to the apps you actually use. The good news is that you can delete these apps to get a clutter-free experience.

Whether you want to switch from default Samsung apps or remove bloatware, here is how you can delete Samsung apps on your phone. Before we proceed with this guide, here are some things you should know about deleting Samsung apps.

Things to know before deleting Samsung apps

While it's true that you can uninstall most Samsung apps that come pre-installed on the phone, you cannot delete all of them. Some Samsung apps can only be disabled. When you disable an app, it does not get deleted from the device but gets removed from the apps screen. A disabled app will not run in the background and no longer receive any updates.

Some apps like the Samsung Gallery app are crucial for the device to function. You can neither delete nor disable these apps. The best you can do is to hide these apps in a folder to get them out of the way.

How to delete Samsung apps from the home screen

The home screen is the most precious space on your smartphone and should only be home to apps you use regularly. If you have unwanted apps on the home screen of your Samsung smartphone, you can delete them using the steps below.

Locate the app you want to uninstall. Long-press on the app icon to get the contextual menu. Choose the Uninstall option and tap on OK to confirm. 2 Images Close If you don’t see the Uninstall option, tap on the (i) button. Close Choose the Disable option and tap on Disable app to disable the app. 2 Images Close If it is one of the system apps crucial for the device to function, the Disable option will be grayed out. Close

Disabling certain apps may affect the system functions of the phone, so read the pop-up carefully before confirming.

How to delete Samsung apps from the apps screen

The long-press gesture to delete apps also works in the app drawer. If an app is installed on your phone but doesn’t appear on the home screen, you can find it in the apps screen or app drawer of your phone.

Swipe up from the home screen to reveal the apps screen. Press and hold on the app icon you want to delete or uninstall. Tap on Uninstall to delete the app. 2 Images Close If it’s an app you cannot uninstall, tap on the (i) button. Close Select the Disable option and tap on Disable app to confirm. 2 Images Close

As mentioned before, there are several apps that you can neither delete nor disable. The best you can do is to hide these apps in a single folder to declutter your view.

How to delete Samsung apps using the settings menu

You can also uninstall or disable apps using the settings app on your Samsung phone.

Open the Settings app on your Samsung phone. Tap on Apps. Tap on the app you want to delete. 2 Images Close Select the Uninstall option and tap on OK to delete the app from your phone. 2 Images Close If the app cannot be deleted, you will see an option to Disable it. Use it to disable the app. 2 Images Close

Apps essential for your device to run correctly will show a grayed-out Disable option. You cannot delete or disable these apps without severely hampering your device's functioning, so leave them as they are.

Delete or disable Samsung apps to reduce bloatware

It’s easy to delete or disable Samsung apps on your phone. Yes, there are some apps that you cannot delete, but that’s acceptable as these are crucial apps required for the device to function. You can always hide these apps in a folder and replace them. For example, if you find the Samsung notes app lacking, you can replace it with a different notes app that offers more features.