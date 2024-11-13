A PDF document's greatest strength could be an annoyance. By design, the format ensures the document looks as the author intended, regardless of the software or hardware used to open it. On the downside, editing a PDF can be frustrating, especially if you don't want to pay for one of the best PDF editors for Android. As reliable as they may be, PDF documents will have you jumping through hoops to make even simple changes.

This step-by-step guide offers several solutions to a common PDF editing challenge: how to delete a page from a PDF file on Android. Whether you need to clean up clutter or make your PDF file smaller, here's how to delete a PDF page on your phone.

Delete a PDF page on Android using the default PDF viewer

This is the easiest way to remove a page from PDF on Android. The process relies on a simple trick hidden in plain sight. It's free, and you may not need to download an app. These steps work with phones that can open PDF documents.

Open the PDF document. Tap the overflow menu (the three dots) in the upper-right corner. Tap Print in the menu that appears. This opens the print preview screen. By default, all pages are marked for printing. Uncheck the pages you want to remove from the document. Select Save as PDF from the drop-down menu at the top, not a printer that's paired with your phone. Tap the PDF button and choose the location to save the new file. Close

If the PDF file is on your phone, use a file manager like Google Files or Samsung's preinstalled My Files app to find it. Your phone should have a PDF viewer, typically Google Drive, which we show in the screenshots. Get Google Drive or the Adobe Acrobat app from the Play Store if it's missing.

Remove a PDF page with Samsung Notes

In addition to being a capable note-taking tool, the Samsung Notes app opens and edits PDF documents. Here are the key PDF editing operations it performs:

Delete, rearrange, extract pages from a PDF, or add blank pages to a document.

Add images or drawings to a PDF.

Combine two PDF files into one.

Although the Samsung Notes app is free, it is only available on Samsung phones and tablets, on which it's typically preinstalled. If you use a Samsung device, here's how to delete a PDF page with Samsung Notes:

Open the PDF document with the Samsung Notes app. Tap the overflow menu in the upper-right corner. Tap Page sorter in the menu that appears. This opens an overview of the document. Tap the overflow menu in the corner of the page you want to remove and tap Delete. Close To remove multiple pages, tap Edit, check the pages you want removed, and tap the Delete button at the bottom. Close the document overview with the X button in the upper-right corner. Tap Save to overwrite the file. To save the edited version as a new copy, tap the overflow menu in the corner and tap Save as file. Close

Delete a PDF page with Adobe's PDF editing web tool

If the above methods do not work, use the PDF editing tool on Adobe's website. It lets you remove a PDF page from a document and then some. Here's what it does:

Removes one or many pages from a PDF

Extracts one or several pages from a PDF

Rotates individual pages inside a PDF document

Rearranges the pages in a PDF

Adobe's tool is free to use only once. You are asked to sign up for Acrobat Pro after you save your document (a seven-day free trial is available). A paid subscription lets you combine and edit the contents of PDFs. You don't get these features with your single free try.

Adobe's online PDF page removal tool requires an Adobe ID. You can sign up for free on Adobe's website. Also, if you have an Adobe ID, you need enough free cloud storage space in your Adobe account to upload the PDF you want to edit.

To delete a PDF page with Adobe's web tool, follow these steps:

Go to this page on Adobe's website. Sign in or sign up for an Adobe account. Select and upload the file you want to edit. Select the pages you wish to remove from the PDF. Tap the Delete button below. Close Tap Save. This generates your new PDF document in a few seconds. Tap the overflow menu in the middle of the row at the top. Tap Download in the menu that appears. Tap Download PDF on the next screen and choose where to save your file. Close

Making basic changes to a PDF shouldn't require pricey subscriptions or fancy paid apps. Deleting a PDF page is easy when you know how and have the right tools. The benefits of a trimmed-down PDF go beyond clearing up unnecessary pages from your document. You'll have a smaller file, which is easier to share with others. Gmail, for example, has a 25MB cap on email attachments.

Want to step up your PDF game further? We have several nifty guides with tricks like converting a PDF for Kindle and converting a PDF to a Google Slides presentation. If you need a dedicated PDF reading device, check out our recommendations for the best e-book readers.