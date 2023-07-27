You may want to close your Microsoft account if you have more than one or want to switch to a more collaborative platform. Whatever your reasons, this security measure ensures attackers can't grab your data from your dormant account. At first glance, the process seems straightforward, but it's easy to miss important exit checks.

If you don't cancel your subscription before ditching the account, ending it afterward is difficult. Plus, people won't know your account has been deactivated unless you set up automated replies to inform them. But the most important part is back-ups. Make sure important files are saved to your personal computer, mobile device, or OneDrive alternative. If you want to avoid complications, you'll find everything you need to erase your Microsoft account properly in this post.

What happens if you delete your Microsoft account?

You lose everything related to your Microsoft account when you delete it, such as the following:

Email addresses : Outlook.com, Hotmail, Live, and MSN email accounts. If you created the account with a Gmail address, you'll lose the account, but you'll keep your address.

: Outlook.com, Hotmail, Live, and MSN email accounts. If you created the account with a Gmail address, you'll lose the account, but you'll keep your address. OneDrive files : Photos, documents, and videos.

: Photos, documents, and videos. Xbox Live data : Your profile, GamerTag, games, funds, and subscriptions.

: Your profile, GamerTag, games, funds, and subscriptions. Skype account : Your ID, contacts, and Credits.

: Your ID, contacts, and Credits. Office digital perpetual licenses : Applications you pay a one-time fee for. For example, the Office LTSC 2021 license that covers Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Publisher, and Access applications.

: Applications you pay a one-time fee for. For example, the Office LTSC 2021 license that covers Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Publisher, and Access applications. Unused balances : Reward points, gift card balances, and more.

: Reward points, gift card balances, and more. Microsoft Certification: Passed exams associated and any associated transcripts.

Before you delete your account, Microsoft requires identity verification. You'll receive a unique code as an email or text message. You must enter this code into the login page to continue. If you forgot your account info, such as your email address or password, reset it. However, you must wait 60 days to delete your account.

Once you've verified your identity, Microsoft recommends some tasks for you. For example, cancel any current subscriptions and use your remaining balances. They aren't mandatory, but consider them to be on the safe side. Some subscriptions renew even after deleting the account.

The next thing to do is to choose a recovery window between 30 and 60 days. It's the period when you can reopen your account if you change your mind. From this point, Microsoft presents a kill switch for you to mark your account for closure. Once you click it, you lose access to most services and apps. The platform shows you the date when your account is scheduled to disappear permanently. To recover it, sign in.

How to permanently delete your Microsoft account in minutes

You need a mobile or PC browser to delete your Microsoft account, as there's no option to do it on your computer or the Microsoft 365 app. Automatically, the procedure ends your access to every Microsoft service and app you're signed in to. You may notice that you're still logged in to the mobile app and your PC account, but some features don't work. For example, when you create new Word documents, they don't save or sync with OneDrive.

Before the recovery window elapses, create a local account on your computer and switch to it to avoid getting locked out and losing files. Use the following steps to get started.

Create and switch to a local account on your computer

Press Windows+R on your keyboard to open the command window. Type control userpasswords2 in the text box. Then click OK or press Enter. A User Accounts window pops up. Click Add. Select Sign in without a Microsoft account. Choose Local account. Fill in the provided fields with your username, new password, and a hint to remember it. Then click Next. Click Finish. Select the new local account you just created. Then click Properties. Under Group Membership, select Administrator. Then click OK. In the User Accounts window, click OK again to save the settings. Press Windows+X. Then, sign out of your Microsoft account.

Delete your Microsoft account on computers and mobile devices

Visit the Account Closure page. Microsoft prompts you to log in with your email address and password. Enter the code Microsoft sends to your preferred verification method. Read the information carefully. It's your chance to back up data somewhere else, use remaining balances, and cancel subscriptions before you go. Choose the number of days you want Microsoft to wait before permanently closing your account. Then click Next. Click the checkboxes beside each warning and explain why you're closing your account. If you don't, you can't proceed. When you're done, click Mark account for closure. Microsoft shows the scheduled date for your account's permanent deletion.

How to recover your closed Microsoft account

Signing in to your closed Microsoft account reactivates it. However, if you cancel any subscriptions, you can't get them back. If you didn't, the subscription cycle doesn't pause while the account is closed. So, if you have time left, make the most of it before your next billing date. Use the following steps to get back your account:

Visit the sign in page and enter your account info. Click Reopen account. Choose a verification method and enter the code Microsoft sends you via email or text message. Afterward, your account becomes active.

Goodbye Microsoft, hello Google

Deleting your Microsoft account is permanent after the 30-day or 60-day grace period is over. You may feel displaced without your virtual office and start seeking alternatives to get the workflow back on track. In that case, Google offers similar email, apps, services, cloud storage, and cross-platform services for free. You can make the most of the platform when you upgrade to a paid plan. The Individual plan is comparable to Microsoft 365 for Home and offers custom emails and superior collaboration features compared to the competition.