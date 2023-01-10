If you've changed your mind, it's easy enough to get rid of or modify your review

Google Maps is a useful tool for everything from finding directions to choosing what restaurant to order from for dinner. To make finding a restaurant or planning a trip easier, Google allows anyone with a Google account to review a business. This helps people know if a business is legit and gives a qualitative view of how good it is. However, sometimes these reviews are written in the heat of the moment after a particularly good or bad experience, and the views expressed may not truly represent a person's thoughts.

Google allows users to change or delete their reviews on your desktop browser, Android phone or tablet, and in its Android and iOS apps. Here's how to edit or delete a Google review.

How to edit a Google review on your computer

If you want to update or delete a Google review, we think doing so on your desktop browser is your best bet. That comfy keyboard on your shiny new Chromebook or laptop is made for long-form typing. Here's what you need to do:

Go to Google Maps. Sign in with your Google Account. You're signed in if you see your profile icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. If not, you'll see a Sign In button in the upper-right corner. Click the hamburger menu (three stacked dashes) in the upper-left corner. Tap Your contributions. Select the Reviews tab beneath your name. Find the review you want to modify in the list and tap the three dots to the right of it. Choose Edit review from the list of options. Modify the information you want to change. Once you're done, click the Post button.

Your review has been successfully modified.

How to delete a Google review on your computer

You can delete your review if you later decide you don't want to review the business.

Navigate to Google Maps. Sign in to your Google Account if you're not already. In the upper-left corner, tap the hamburger menu. Select Your contributions from the list of options. Tap Reviews to go to the reviews tab. Tap the three dots to the right of the review you'd like to modify. Select Delete review.

Your review is deleted and is no longer factored in the business' rating.

How to edit or delete a review in the Google Maps app

In addition to editing and deleting reviews on a computer, you can edit and modify them on the Google Maps app on Android and iOS.

Open the Google Maps app. Select Contribute in the bottom ribbon. Tap the View your profile button near the top. 2 Images Close Scroll down to see all of your reviews. Once you've found a review you want to delete or edit, tap the three dots to the right of the review. Tap Edit review or Delete review, depending on what you want to do. If you're editing a review, modify your review and tap the Post button. 2 Images Close

It's as easy to edit or delete a review on your phone or tablet as it is online.

Five-star ease

The reviews function of Google Maps is a useful tool when evaluating a business, and contributing to it helps everyone. If you made a review and decide you want to modify or delete it because you changed your mind, Google makes that very easy. If you want to use Google Maps more effectively, here are 10 tips and tricks to improve your experience.