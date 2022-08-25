So, you have finally decided to delete your Google account. While it might seem impossible to leave Google as we use its services daily, the company has made the process simple and easy to follow. You can either delete everything linked to your Google account or choose to delete specific Google services, like Gmail or Google Drive, and keep other services and your Google account intact.

Before you proceed, there are some things you should know before you delete your Google account.

Things to consider before deleting your Google account

When you delete your Google account, you lose access to all the apps, subscriptions, services, and data linked to your account. Here are some of the things deleting your Google account will impact:

You will lose access to data saved on Google services like Google Drive, Gmail, YouTube, Google Contacts, and Google Photos.

You will lose your online history, including your Google Maps travel history, Google Search history, and YouTube watch history.

You won’t be able to recover any accounts created on third-party websites using your Google account.

If you use an Android smartphone, you will lose access to the Play Store.

You won't be able to use your Chromebooks effectively without a Google Account. You can use a guest account, but it will delete all the files, cookies, website data, and browsing activity once you log off your session.

Your current Google username will be lost forever, and you won’t be able to recreate your Google account with the same username.

Basically, when you delete a Google account, you lose all the data associated with that account. So, if you're really ready to say goodbye to Google, you could stand to lose a lot. Thankfully, Google lets you download your account data. We recommend you follow these steps to download your data before you delete your Google account forever.

Use Google Takeout to download data before deleting your Google account

Launched in 2011, Google Takeout is a platform that lets you download a copy of all the data Google has on you. The platform makes it easy to export and download data from all the Google apps and services in one go. The benefit of using Google Takeout is that instead of exporting data separately from multiple Google apps, you can use Google Takeout to get all your data in one place. You can download your contacts, photos, notes, Google Maps history, emails, and everything else that Google has on you.

Open the Google Takeout settings page by going to takeout.google.com. This will open a list of all Google Services you've used. Everything is automatically selected by default, so deselect the information you don't want to download. Click on the Next Step button. Select your data's delivery method; you can get a download link via email or save it to cloud services like Drive, OneDrive, Box, or Dropbox. You can also choose the frequency, file type, and size, though the default settings should work fine. Click on the Create export button to proceed.

Depending on the download size, Google might take a while before sending you the download link. Once you receive the link, you will have one week to download your data.

Before you delete your account, reconfigure all accounts on third-party websites created using the Google account you are deleting.

How to delete your Google account

With everything backed up, it's time to take the final step: deleting your Google account for good.

Visit the Google account settings page by going to accounts.google.com. Select the Data & privacy option and scroll down to the More options menu. Click on the Delete your Google Account option. You will have to authenticate using your Google account password. Accept the two acknowledgments at the end of the page. Click on the Delete Account button to delete your Google account forever.

Once you delete your Google account, you have 20 days to recover your account. You can recover your account by using the Account recovery page.

Delete individual Google services: a less drastic alternative

As we mentioned before, Google also allows users to delete individual services. It’s a less drastic alternative to deleting all data associated with your Google account. For example, you can keep your Gmail account active but delete all other linked services like YouTube, Google Maps, and more.

Open the Google account settings page by going to accounts.google.com. Select the Data & privacy option and scroll down to find the Download or delete your data option. Click on the Delete a Google service option and authenticate with your password. Click on the trash symbol next to a Google service to delete it.

Permanently delete Google account and associated data

Kudos to Google for making the account deletion process straightforward. If you face any issues following the steps, drop your questions in the comment section below, and we will try to address all your queries. You are now free from Google; however, you might want to look into some email alternatives to keep in contact with the outside world.